After a historic win over in-state rival Virginia Tech, JMU baseball traveled to Winthrop for a three-game weekend series. Despite losing the first game, the Dukes battled back to take the series, 2-1.
Dukes drop series opener, 4-0
A four-run inning was all it took for Winthrop to take down JMU baseball in the first of a three-game series. With the loss, the Diamond Dukes’ record evened at 9-9, and Winthrop improved to 5-11.
Graduate pitcher Justin Showalter took the mound as the starter, throwing four clean innings with four strikeouts before surrendering the game-winning four runs in the sixth inning. The Eagles tallied five hits against the right-hander, ending his game with a 6.75 ERA.
Redshirt sophomore center fielder Chase DeLauter and redshirt junior second baseman Nick Zona led JMU with two hits each, and JMU’s only other hits came from redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak and redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunnaway.
It’s the first shutout loss of the season for JMU and its fifth loss in the last six games, dating back to the two-game series against Tennessee on March 8-9.
DeLauter grand slams caps off win in game two
JMU baseball faced Winthrop in the second of a three-game weekend series Saturday. JMU evened the series, thanks to a big game from DeLauter.
The game was a pitcher’s duel for most of the afternoon. Neither team scored a run through the first three frames, as both JMU redshirt sophomore Liam McDonell and Winthrop redshirt sophomore Carter Sutton put together strong outings on the mound.
The first score came in the top of the third inning when redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak singled to bring DeLauter home. Winthrop tied the game in the bottom of the third when sophomore center fielder Khyree Miller smashed the second pitch he faced over the right-field fence.
The game remained tied until the top of the eighth; then, the Dukes pulled away. JMU took the lead via a bunt single from freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble, which scored Novak. A single from Zona plated redshirt junior right fielder Carson Bell to give JMU a 3-1 lead. DeLauter then tacked on four more runs for JMU, hitting his second grand slam of the season, extending the lead to the eventual final score, 7-1.
JMU takes series with win on day three
JMU baseball beat Winthrop 10-8 Sunday in 11 innings, winning two in the three-game weekend series.
Scoring started early for both teams, with seven combined runs in the first two innings, as Winthrop entered the third with a one-run lead, 4-3. The Eagles made it a two-run lead in the fifth before the Dukes took back the lead in the eighth, 6-5.
In the top of the ninth, JMU scored two more runs to go up 8-5 entering the bottom of the ninth. However, Winthrop responded with three runs of its own to force extra innings.
A scoreless 10th inning led to the 11th, where JMU scored two more runs and Winthrop couldn’t respond offensively, giving the Dukes the win 10-8.
JMU heads back to Harrisonburg on Wednesday for a home matchup against Stetson at 3 p.m. Winthrop heads to Clemson on Wednesday for a road matchup at 6 p.m.
