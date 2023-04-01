Following a 19-3 loss the night before, JMU baseball’s second game against South Alabama was a much closer affair. This time, the Dukes pulled off the win, 13-8.
“We knew we had to make up for yesterday,” graduate outfielder Jaylon Lee said.
The matchup came down to the wire. JMU started off the scoring in the bottom of the first with a two-RBI single from freshman infielder Mike Mancini. South Alabama responded in the second with back-to-back homers. The Jaguars extended their lead with three runs in the top of the third. The Dukes would score three runs in the bottom to tie the game again.
In the end, the two teams changed leads three times, and ended the second, third, fourth and seventh innings tied.
“When you get knocked down like we did, to get back up and play the game the right way, that’s what I was proud of,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said.
Ikenberry highlighted the pitching as a particular area of improvement from the last game — the pitching staff only allowed 11 hits on Saturday, opposed to 17 on Friday. He said that playing after a two-hour rain delay on Friday was one reason why the pitching suffered the previous night.
In game two, weather also played a factor, but instead of rain it was wind. Strong gusts of wind blew throughout the game and had an impact on the hitters.
“The wind was literally switching up during innings so we had no clue which way the wind was blowing,” Lee said. “So we were just trying to hit a little line drop just to make sure we were getting on base for the next guy.”
Ikenberry said he thought that two to three of the Jaguars’ three homers were wind-aided, but he didn’t use that as an excuse for how close the game was.
“We're playing in the same elements and we’ve got to play our brand of baseball,” Ikenberry said.
Today, the Dukes played their brand of baseball — getting on base with 15 hits, and generating runs with 12 RBIs. Five of those came from Mancini, breaking his career high for RBIs of just one. Mancini downplayed his role in the offense, crediting his teammates by saying that his RBIs mean that his teammates were getting on base.
“One RBI to five RBIs you know just don't really think about that. You just want to get the guys in who are on base,” he said.
Mancini’s last RBI came in the eighth inning, when JMU took the lead back for good with five runs off four hits. It was a comeback that South Alabama wasn’t able to respond to, and it gave the Dukes the win to even the series.
Now, after a blowout game one loss and a nail biter game two victory, JMU will play the Jaguars one last time tomorrow at 11 a.m.
“Hopefully, we can blow them out this time and not have such a close game,” Mancini said of the final game, “but we're gonna go out there and compete for nine innings and see what happens at the end.”