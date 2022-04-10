JMU baseball faced off against the College of Charleston Sunday in the final game of a three-game weekend series, falling 7-6. The Dukes also lost Friday and Saturday in the series.
CoC started hot Sunday and never looked back. The Cougars got on the board in the first via an RBI single from junior designated hitter JT Marr.
JMU evened the game 1-1 with its next plate appearance. A walk and stolen base to move into scoring position from redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway helped set up JMU’s first run. Redshirt junior infielder Nick Zona plated Dunaway with a single to center field.
JMU added a run in both the top of the fifth and sixth innings, the first of which gave the Dukes a 2-1 lead. CoC wasn’t down for long, however, as it added two of its own in the bottom of the fifth. Back-to-back RBI singles from graduate outfielder Sam Cochrane and junior infielder Trotter Harlan allowed the CoC to retake the lead. The Cougars tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to push the lead to 6-3.
The Dukes continued to battle despite the deficit: Two runs in the top of the eighth cut the lead to 6-5. JMU made it 6-6 in the top of the ninth behind a sacrifice bunt from Zona that scored redshirt junior infielder Carson Bell.
Although it climbed back from a three-run deficit, JMU couldn’t push the game to extra innings. A walk-off RBI single to left field from senior infielder Cam Dean clinched the game for the Cougars in the bottom of the ninth.
CoC improves to 19-12 (7-2) on the season while JMU falls to 17-14 (4-5). JMU looks to bounce back April 13 at home against Maryland at 6 p.m. CoC will host The Citadel on April 12 at 1 p.m.
Scoring summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
JMU (R 6, H 11, E 3) 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 1
CoC (R 7, H 10, E 4) 1 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 1
