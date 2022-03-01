MLB reporter Jeff Passan described today as a “sad day for baseball.” JMU would beg to differ.
JMU had a historic day at Veterans Memorial Park. Scoring off 24 hits, the Dukes clobbered the Virginia Military Institute 28-4. It was the first time the Dukes scored 20 or more runs at home since 2017, when JMU took down NJIT 20-6.
“We've capitalized on their errors,” Head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “We did what we're supposed to do when they gave us as many free bases as they gave us, and our offenses are dynamic offenses.”
Redshirt junior pitcher Liam McDonnell stood on the mound to start the game but only pitched through three innings. With the offense as productive as it was, Ikenberry used his bullpen depth for the remainder of the game.
“One of the things is to get these guys experience,” Ikenberry said. “It's a long season, and the plan … is for these guys to get experience.”
The Diamond Dukes exploited every weakness the Keydets had, tacking on run after run. Freshman right fielder started it all with a two-score RBI double, followed by two homers sent into left field via redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider and redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway, respectively.
It was Reifsnider’s third home run of the season, and Dunaway’s first home run of his career.
“It was really cool coming around there and seeing everybody get so excited,” Dunaway said. “I don't really hit that many home runs.”
JMU scored eight runs in the first inning, with redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney and redshirt sophomore center fielder Chase DeLauter adding RBIs to close it out.
Loading the bases, JMU scored three more runs — one from a walk — and fielder’s choices with only one out. DeLauter then gave the fans a show with bases loaded. He could take the walk and score the guaranteed run or go for the long ball.
He shot the ball into left field, floating over the wall for the grand slam. DeLauter’s first grand slam of the season catapulted the Dukes to a 15-0 lead to end the second.
“I went up there, and I was feeling comfortable after my first two at bats,” DeLauter said. “ He ended up giving me a fastball, and I trust in my hands to go that way with it.”
VMI struggled to get onto the board until the fourth inning, when a trio of runners crossed home plate to avoid the shutout. The Keydets added one other run in the sixth, but it was all they could muster.
The Dukes added four more runs to finish the game, winning in dominant fashion 28-4.
“This was a long game, and a lot of people got a lot of at bats,” Dunaway said. “Just going one step at a time but not letting your last at bat [get to you].”
DeLauter finished the game going 4-for-5 with eight RBIs and his grand slam. Reifsnider was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run, followed by Dabney going 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble had a career-high seven at bats with three hits and three RBIs.
“When you hit balls that hard and have that many RB eyes, it's demoralizing to the other team,” Ikenberry said. “I was proud of how we continue this battle every inning.”
JMU (5-3) has a quick turnaround, playing at Richmond on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. VMI (4-4) returns home to Lexington, Va. for a three-game series against Binghamton, beginning Friday at 3 p.m.
“I tell our guys all the time that the in-state ones are important, because obviously every game means something to us this year,” Ikenberry said. “We got to play every game like it's Game 7 in the World Series.”
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.