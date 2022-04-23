JMU fans came flooding into Veterans Memorial Park (VMP) on Saturday afternoon, watching with anticipation to see if the Diamond Dukes could defeat William & Mary for the second game of their three-game series.
Redshirt junior center fielder Travis Reifsnider answered the call, continuing his recent hot streak and helping guide JMU to a 4-1 victory.
“It was great,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said, “just [to] kind of set the tone once we hit those home runs. Our guys kind of settled in and knew exactly what to do.”
The Tribe took an early 1-0 lead with a sacrifice RBI from senior third baseman Cole Ragone, the only tally the Diamond Dukes let up.
Redshirt senior pitcher Liam McDonnell worked his way through six innings with four strikeouts and 91 pitches. And despite William & Mary looming over on base, he kept the green and gold at bay with the one run from the first.
“I felt really good,” McDonnell said. “I felt like compared to my last however many starts, I didn't have the best stuff, but you know I battled the same in all games.”
After hitting the game-winning RBI double in game one, Reifsnider picked up where he left off in the third inning, sending a solo home run into left field and off the foul poul — knotting the game at 1.
“I was just hoping it had the distance [to go] over the fence,” Reifsnider said. “Then, when I heard the ‘dong’ of going off the foul pole, I was pretty pumped up to get the guys going.”
The game remained deadlocked through the top of the fifth, and while both teams had their fair share of “almost-made-it” moments, it wasn’t enough to break the 1-1 tie.
Then, Reifsnider came back up to the batter’s box.
On the first pitch of his at-bat, the redshirt junior blasted a two-run homer over the right-field wall to put JMU up 3-1. The packed VMP stands exploded, and it wasn’t even the best shot yet. Freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble followed it up with a solo home run of his own, marking the first back-to-back homers in a game since the Dukes bested VMI last season.
“We just knew what we were hunting for,” Trimble said. “We had 11 hits in a really, really good game, so that's good.”
The Dukes held on to their lead with redshirt junior bullpen pitcher Lliam Grubbs picking up his 10th career save. Grubbs is now the eighth player in program history to reach 10 saves and is tied at sixth for most career saves.
McDonnell’s record improves to 6-0 this season, making him the first starting pitcher to reach six straight wins since Turner Phelps in 2009. Reifsnider finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs for a game-high .337 batting average.
The Dukes host the series finale, the final game of their homestand, tomorrow at 1 p.m.
“It's always good to get a series win,” Trimble said. “Our team's really coming along with the series wins, so tomorrow, we gotta get the series sweep.”
Box score
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9JMU (4R, 11H, 0E) 0 0 1 0 30 0 0 X
W&M (1R, 8H, 1E) 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.