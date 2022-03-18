The Diamond Dukes defeated Virginia Tech 5-2 Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park. The win moves JMU to 9-8 this season and 8-1 at home. It’s the first time JMU baseball has beaten Virginia Tech since 2011 after dropping the last three and the first time the Dukes beat Tech at home since 2007.
“It feels amazing,” redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak said. “I’ve been wanting to play them [Virginia Tech] since my freshman year … We finally got our chance at home and we finished with a W.”
Redshirt sophomore center fielder Chase DeLauter walked on his first at-bat since March 4 after missing the last six games due to injury. He scored off an RBI from Novak, giving JMU its first run of the game.
“I was just really proud of how Chase stood in there,” Ikenberry said. “It takes a little bit to get in the groove. I thought he had some really good at-bats, even though he didn’t have [any hits] to show for it.”
Redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney started off the bottom of the third with a leadoff double following a Hokies’ fielding error on Virginia Tech. With two outs, Novak hit a two-run homer to right field — his third RBI of the game.
JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said Novak’s at-bat was one of the best he’s seen in four years: how he fouled off, worked the count and, all of a sudden, hit it out of the park.
“He’s a professional hitter,” Ikenberry said. “It was just exciting to see it come in that situation.”
The JMU win snaps a four-game losing streak after dropping two games to Tennessee and two to Morehead State. Ikenberry said it’s huge for the team to get back in the win column.
“Last week was such a bizarre week with the travel and the suspended game,” Ikenberry said. “We had a great crowd, great support and [we were] just really excited to play at home, and obviously play a really good opponent and come out on top.”
Virginia Tech junior left fielder Nick Biddison got on base with a leadoff single after a JMU fielding error. Sophomore Ryan Murphy got the Dukes out of the inning with two straight strikeouts — leaving Biddison stranded on third.
Virginia Tech went scoreless through the first four innings. Murphy threw five strikeouts and allowed no runs.
Sophomore shortstop Tanner Schobel provided a spark for the Hokies in the top of the fourth with a double — the first hit of the game for Tech. Sophomore catcher Cade Hunter followed up with a single, but Murphy kept the Hokies at bay with his fifth strikeout of the game.
Murphy threw a career-high six strikeouts. He said it feels good to set a personal-best and that he had a lot of trust in his defense to make plays.
“Honestly I didn’t even know it was that many [strikeouts],” Murphy said. “I just kept trying to do my thing, throw strikes [and] get ahead.”
The Dukes got on base on two walks to start the bottom of the fourth. Junior second baseman Nick Zona stole home on a wild pitch to put the Dukes up 4-0.
The Hokies got their first run of the game in the top of the fifth courtesy of an RBI from freshman third baseman Carson DeMartini. They cut the lead to two following a solo home run by senior second baseman Eduardo Malinowski in the top of the sixth.
The Dukes worked back from two outs to load the bases in the bottom of the sixth following a walk, a single and an HBP. Freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble was hit by a pitch, which forced a run home.
This was the 60th matchup between the Dukes and Hokies in baseball; Tuesday’s win was JMU’s 34th win over Virginia Tech. Ikenberry gave his thoughts on adding to the history of JMU and Tech baseball.
“Having that in-state rivalry, it goes a long way,” Ikenberry said. “It takes some time to get that instilled in our players and I think they really see that right now.”
The Dukes play a three-game road series against Winthrop from March 18-20. The Hokies return home Friday against Pittsburgh on March 18.
