In its first of three matchups this weekend, JMU baseball showed the visiting Fairleigh Dickinson Knights what it was capable of, beating FDU 12-2.
“We’ve got tremendous team speed, and we take extra bases when we can,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said of his team’s 12 runs, “I thought we did a good job of that today.”
The action started early, with Fairleigh Dickinson opening the scoring with a run from sophomore shortstop Joan Sosa. After singling on the game’s first at-bat, Sosa stole second then took advantage of a few wild pitches to advance to third and eventually scored. JMU forced a tagout and strikeout afterward to end the inning.
That would be the Knights only run for the next six innings.
“I didn’t say anything to [my players after the first],” Ikenberry said. “I think they were just ready to get to the plate and hit.”
JMU’s offense responded quickly, with three runs off four hits in the first inning. JMU scored multiple runs in four out of nine innings. The Dukes did so off of 14 hits and no triples or home runs.
“This team has crazy speed,” Dabney said of JMU’s base running. “We take pride in our base running. When one of the guys gets on, we wanna move them and we wanna score.”
JMU’s defense improved following the first inning. The Dukes’ infield took away FDU’s hits all game. Senior pitcher Justin Showalter started the game for the Dukes, pitching just over six innings and ending with a 3.18 ERA.
“When [Showalter] is pitching, he usually gets soft contact,” Ikenberry said. “Our guys usually get really good defense behind him because he works so fast and keeps them engaged in the game. With Justin, his first inning is always kind of been one of the ones where he’s been a little rough, but once he gets settled, he does a great job.”
FDU tried to adjust as much as it could, using six pitchers throughout the course of the game, none of them pitching for more than two innings. The Knights’ defense allowed 14 hits, and FDU’s pitching staff ended the game with a 9.43 ERA.
The Knights’ offense scored one more run in the seventh, thanks to sophomore left fielder Mathew Milone, but it wouldn’t be enough, as the Dukes put the win away in the final innings.
JMU improves to 2-3 while FDU falls to 1-4. Both meet again Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park at 1 p.m. for game two of the three-game series.
