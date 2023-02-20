JMU baseball drops opening day game at Florida State, 12-7
The Diamond Dukes lost to Florida State on opening night, 12-7. The Seminoles outlasted a three-run ninth inning from the Dukes en route to their fourth consecutive win against JMU. Each team used their bullpen with 13 combined pitchers entering the game.
Redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Donovan Burke started for JMU and junior right hander Carson Montgomery started for Florida State. Burke pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and five earned runs while striking out one. Montgomery pitched four innings and allowed one earned run with one strike out. Junior left hander Wyatt Crowell was awarded the win for Florida State, pitching 2 2/3 innings. Crowell allowed one hit while striking out four.
The Dukes scored first, redshirt senior first baseman Kyle Novak grounded out into a double play, allowing graduate center fielder Jack Cone to score. Following the opening run from the Dukes, the Seminoles scored seven unanswered runs, with three runs coming off wild pitches.
JMU answered with three runs in the sixth inning. An RBI double from sophomore outfielder Fenwick Trimble brought home redshirt junior shortstop Mason Dunaway. Freshman designated hitter Aidan McDonald brought home Trimble with an RBI single. Freshman catcher Jack Cannizzaro singled to bring home McDonald and bring the Dukes within three.
A five-run eighth inning from the Seminoles put the game out of reach. Freshman outfielder DeAmez Ross singled to bring home redshirt senior catcher Colton Vincent and redshirt senior infielder Nander De Sedas. Junior infielder Jordan Carrion singled and brought three runs in after an error by freshman second baseman Mike Mancini.
The Dukes scored three runs in the ninth. Dunaway singled and brought home sophomore third baseman Coleman Calabrese. Trimble doubled to right field, which brought home Novak and Dunaway.
JMU falls to Florida State on day two, 5-1
On day two of the three-game series against Florida State to open the season, JMU recorded another loss to the Seminoles, 5-1.
JMU junior right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy pitched four innings before getting subbed out. He allowed just one run in the bottom of the third.
The Dukes got on the board in the top of the fifth. Sophomore infielder Coleman Calabrese hit a sac bunt, allowing freshman infielder Mike Mancini to score on a fielding error by Florida State redshirt junior catcher Colton Vincent, bringing the score to 1-1
Sophomore Todd Mozoki subbed in for Murphy and pitched one full inning before getting taken out of the game after giving up three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
With the first at bat of the bottom of the sixth, Vincent homered to right field on a 2-2 count. Not long after, freshman Jaime Ferrer singled up the middle, giving him a two-run RBI. By the end of the inning, the Seminoles led, 4-1.
The Dukes rotated pitchers once again; redshirt junior Matt Kleinfelter took the mound. He finished out the sixth and seventh innings, before being taken out.
JMU subbed in junior Joe Vogatsky at the start of the 8th. The right-handed pitcher gave up one run to Florida State sophomore infielder Jordan Carrion, who singled up the middle, to allow sophomore outfielder Jaime Ferrer.
JMU didn’t get any more points on the board as Florida State freshman Connor Whittaker closed out the game, striking out two batters.
The Dukes are back in action Feb. 19 to play Florida State one last time at noon before heading back to Harrisonburg. The Dukes currently stand at 0-2, while the Seminoles, now 2-0, look to complete the home sweep.
Florida State downs JMU, 17-10, to complete weekend sweep
Florida State scored in seven of eight innings en route to a high-scoring win over the Dukes on Sunday. The Dukes fought back with a seven-run ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Seminoles.
Redshirt freshman left-handed pitcher T.R. Williams started on the mound for the Dukes. He pitched two innings and allowed six hits and five earned runs before being pulled for redshirt junior right hander Sean Culkin. The Dukes’ six pitchers combined for four strikeouts in eight innings. Freshman left hander Jamie Arnold started for the Seminoles and pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out two batters. Florida State’s six pitchers combined for five strikeouts.
Florida State opened a three-run lead with an RBI double from sophomore outfielder Jamie Ferrer in the first and a two-RBI double from redshirt senior catcher Colton Vincent.
The Dukes answered with a three-run third inning: Freshman second baseman Mike Mancini doubled to bring home sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone; sophomore third baseman Coleman Calabrese grounded out, but brought in Mancini; and an RBI single from graduate outfielder Jaylon Lee brought in redshirt junior shortstop Mason Dunaway to level the score.
The Seminoles broke the game open with 14 unanswered runs from the third to the eighth innings, highlighted by home runs from freshman infielder Cam Smith, sophomore first baseman James Tibbs and freshman second baseman Titan Kamaka. Tibbs notched three RBIs and junior shortstop Jordan Carrion hit four during this stretch bringing the score to 17-3.
The Dukes responded with seven runs in the ninth, but it was too little, too late. Calabrese grounded out and brought in redshirt junior first baseman Jacob Steinburg. Freshman third baseman Wyatt Peifer singled to bring home Mancini and redshirt sophomore right fielder Grant Painter was walked with the bases loaded, bringing home sophomore center fielder Ryan Dooley.
JMU freshman pinch hitter Aidan McDonald reached base on an error to bring in Peifer. Steinburg hit a three-RBI double to bring home McDonald, Painter and sophomore left fielder Fenwick Trimble, scoring the 27th and final run of the afternoon.
The Dukes return to Harrisonburg on Feb. 21 to face George Mason at 3 p.m. The Seminoles head to Jacksonville the same day at 6 p.m.