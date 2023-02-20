Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY... West winds of 15 to 25 mph will gust to 30 to 45 mph Tuesday afternoon and evening across central Virginia, northern Virginia, and the Shenandoah Valley. These westerly winds will be accompanied by minimum relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent. Although fuels are relatively damp owing to recent rainfall, they will quickly dry out Tuesday, leading to increased fire danger. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to tour local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.