The Diamond Dukes swept their double header against Towson on Sunday with 4-2 and 5-4 victories, respectively.
Game One
The Dukes won game one thanks to a complete game from graduate right-handed pitcher Justin Showalter. He pitched seven innings, struck out eight batters and allowed one earned run. With this game, Showalter moved to 4-6 on the season. The Tigers’ pitching staff featured redshirt freshman right-handed starter Ethan Pecko and senior right-hander Cam Clark. The Tigers bullpen combined for seven strikeouts.
Towson struck first. An RBI double from junior left fielder Elijah Dickerson brought home redshirt junior right fielder James Moses. The Tigers scored again in the third off a balk by Showalter that allowed Moses to score again, making it 2-0 Tigers.
JMU scored in the fourth off a balk from Pecko, which brought home redshirt junior center fielder Travis Reifsnider. The Dukes followed this up with a three-run fifth inning. A single from Reifsnider coupled with an error by redshirt sophomore shortstop Jake Lysaght brought home freshman catcher Jason Schiavone. A single from freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble scored redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak. An error from junior catcher Burke Camper allowed Reifsnider to score and capped off a 4-2 Dukes’ victory in game one.
Game Two
Game two started slow for redshirt senior left-hander Liam McDonnell. He pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed four runs. McDonnell was followed most notably by sophomore right-hander Ryan Murphy, who pitched five innings, struck out five batters and picked up the win. The four JMU pitchers combined for nine strikeouts as did Towson.
Towson again scored first with a three-run first inning. Senior second baseman Nolan Young scored off an error by redshirt junior second baseman Nick Zona. A sacrifice fly from Dickerson and an RBI single from redshirt senior center fielder Chandler Castleberry ended the inning.
The Dukes responded quickly. A home run from redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway and an RBI single from Zona made it 3-2. A sacrifice fly from Dickerson scored another run for the Tigers, making it 4-2 after two innings.
The Dukes came right back to tie the game off a home run by Reifsnider and an RBI single by Dunaway. The score remained 4-4 until the fifth, when Dunaway capped off a three-RBI game with a sacrifice fly to bring home Novak, the final run of the game.
The Dukes (26-20, 11-6 CAA) continue conference play, starting a weekend series against Hofstra on May 13 at 3 p.m. The Tigers (10-36, 1-16 CAA) play Richmond on May 10 at 3 p.m.
Scoring Summary
Game 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
JMU (4 R 5 H 2 E)0 0 0 1 3 0 0
TU(2 R 4 H 3 E) 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
Game 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
JMU(5 R 9 H 1 E)0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0
TU(4 R 7 H 1 E) 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
