Bases loaded, two outs. Sophomore left fielder Fenwick Trimble steps up to the plate with a chance to win the game for the Dukes and complete their three-game sweep of Cornell. Senior infielder Kyle Novak walked, loading up the bases.
“I was joking around with Kyle, saying, either you or I got to win it,” Trimble said.
It ended up being Trimble.
His walk-off grand slam put the icing on the cake of JMU baseball’s weekend sweep of Cornell, 7-5, to move to 4-3 on the season.
“Our bats were getting better and better as the game went on,” head coach Marlin Ikenberry said.
Freshman pitcher T.R Williams started for the Dukes. He pitched two innings Feb. 19 versus Florida State, in which he gave up six hits and five runs. His first home start in purple and gold went differently: He lit up Cornell’s lineup, recording eight strikeouts, three hits and two runs.
“I was just locked in the whole time,” Williams said. “I didn’t see anybody on the field or in the stands the whole time.”
Then, though, Williams gave up a two-run homer in the top of the fourth to Cornell junior catcher Nathan Waugh, which put the Big Red ahead, 2-0.
The Dukes struggled for the first four innings as Cornell junior pitcher Von Baker recorded four strikeouts and allowed just three hits. Trimble dubbed Baker a tough pitcher but, “thankfully,” JMU found success against Cornell’s bullpen.
Going into the top of the fifth, JMU subbed in freshman pitcher Jaden Kinsler. Not long into his start, he gave up a two-run home run to Cornell's sophomore center fielder Jakobi Davis in the top of the fifth, making the score 4-0. He finished with zero strikeouts and allowed two hits and two runs.
After one short inning, JMU subbed out Kinsler for junior Sean Culkin going into the sixth. Culkin also didn’t have much luck, recording one strikeout. Cornell junior second baseman Matt Barnhorst homered down the left-field line off Culkin on a 2-1 count, upping the Big Red’s lead to 5-0.
As the bottom of the sixth came around, Trimble doubled to right center, which allowed Novak to score, putting the Dukes on the board.
“He was dicing me up a little bit,” Trimble said, referring to his first RBI, “but I knew I just had to get the back of the ball.”
After Trimble’s RBI double, Cornell subbed out junior pitcher Von Baker for sophomore Chris Ellison. Baker pitched almost a full six innings, recording six strikeouts and giving up four hits and one run.
In the bottom of the eighth, Trimble tallied another RBI, which allowed senior center fielder Trevon Dabney to score, making the score 5-2.
Shortly after Trimbles RBI, sophomore Ryan Dooley singled to right center field to make it 5-3 as Novak crossed home plate. Then, with one runner on first, JMU junior Jacob Steinberg ripped a fast ground ball down the third base line, allowing him to go to second and allowed freshman second baseman Mike Mancini to advance to third.
It set up Trimble, who, with the first pitch, slammed the ball to right center field, giving the Dukes the win, 7-5 and the series sweep.
The Dukes (4-3) next play at home against George Washington on Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. Cornell (0-3) next plays Ball State at home March 3 at 10 a.m.