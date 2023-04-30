JMU baseball lost its three-game series against Appalachian State over the weekend after splitting games two and three.
JMU evens series with App State, picks up 18-9 wins.
JMU Baseball defeated Appalachian State on Saturday night after rallying in the seventh inning to even the series with a 18-9 win.
Here’s what you need to know:
App State got on the board first in game two, leading 5-0 in the bottom of the second inning. The Dukes battled back and found their first lead of the game in the top of the fourth after freshman infielder Mike Mancini doubled to put JMU ahead 6-5.
JMU’s biggest inning occured in the bottom of the seventh as the Dukes plated eight runs to pull ahead of the Mountaineers, 14-8.
Redshirt junior infielder Mason Dunaway was a key producer in the Dukes’ Saturday victory. Dunaway tallied three hits, four RBIs and had one home run.
Graduate outfielder Jack Cone was also a catalyst in JMU’s high-scoring affair. Cone had a season-high three hits, The graduate outfielder owned the Dukes’ first run of the night aftering sending out a solo homer in the top of the third.
JMU baseball falls to Appalachian State 9-7 in 10 innings, loses series
JMU baseball fell to Appalachian State 9-7 in 10 innings, losing its three-game series.
Here’s what you need to know:
App State took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, propelled by a three-RBI homer from redshirt senior first baseman Golston Gillespie. JMU cut the deficit to 4-3 in the third after graduate outfielder Jack Cone led off the inning with a single-RBI homer.
After the Mountaineers scored one run in both the third and fourth inning to make it 6-3, the Dukes scored one run in the fifth and seventh inning to bring the deficit back to one, then took their first lead in the eighth with a two-RBI single from redshirt junior Mason Dunaway, bringing the score to 7-6.
App State tied the game 7-7 in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single from senior third baseman Andrew Terrell. After a scoreless ninth inning, sophomore utility player CJ Boyd ended the game with a walk-off two-RBI homer in the tenth.
Next, JMU will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia for a midweek matchup against U.Va. on Wednesday at 6 p.m.