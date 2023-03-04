JMU goes 1-1 on day one vs. UMass Lowell
The Dukes won the first game of their double-header versus UMass Lowell on Saturday, 11-5, but lost game two, 5-1. JMU’s now 6-4 while the River Hawks are 1-7 after picking up their first win of 2023.
Dukes rally to pick up 11-5 win over River Hawks
The Diamond Dukes defeated UMass Lowell, 11-5, in game one of the weekend series.
JMU found itself in a 3-0 hole heading into the top of the second inning. The Dukes’ pitchers struggled to find their rhythm, allowing the River Hawks to capitalize early offensively. UMass Lowell senior Gerry Siracusa drove a home run over the right center wall to bring himself and senior Ryan Proto around the bases in the top of the second.
The Dukes fought back to cut the River Hawks lead to 3-2 in the top of the third. Sophomore outfielder Fenwick Trimble tied things up for the Dukes after sending a solo homer beyond the fences.
A crucial Dukes spark ignited in the bottom of the fourth inning. JMU racked up seven runs to extend their lead to 10-5, heading into the top of the fifth.
“That was a big inning right there,” graduate outfielder Jack Cone said, who tallied one hit in the series opener and brought in one run. “That really put the game out of reach for them,it gave us the confidence to finish that game strong,” Cone said.
The fourth inning scoring frenzy was a mixed bag of runs. JMU went through its batting order, top to bottom, to pick up its seven runs. Three Dukes were hit by pitches to get on base.
The biggest hit of the inning came from redshirt senior center fielder Trevon Dabney. He doubled to score graduate infielder Kyle Novak, building JMU’s lead to 9-5. The final run of the seven-run streak was scored off a single from junior Jacob Steinberg, which brought Dabney across home plate.
“When teams put up big innings, they are really hard to come back from,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “I was just proud of how our guys played offense in that game to come back.”
JMU complemented its strong offensive efforts with lockdown defense in the remaining four innings of the matchup. The River Hawks couldn’t find another run off the Dukes in game one.
The Dukes found one final run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Novak scored Cone with a double sent down the right -field line, pushing JMU’s lead to 11-5.
The Dukes and River Hawks had a 30-minute intermission before taking the field for game two of the series. JMU improved to 6-3. The River Hawks moved to 0-7.
Dominant pitching powers UMass Lowell to first win of season, 5-1
Ikenberry put it simply after the Dukes’ game two loss: “It’s hard to sweep a double header, especially when they threw their best arm in game two.”
Graduate pitcher Matt Draper was the key to UMass Lowell’s success in game two of the double-header. Draper pitched all nine innings for the RiverHawks, racking up a season-high 11 strikeouts.
The graduate pitcher threw off the Dukes’ typical power hitter,Trimble. Trimble started both games for JMU on Saturday and recorded one hit and two RBI’s across his eight at-bats. He praised the River Hawks’ graduate pitcher.
“He’s pitching great if he’s pitching that far into the game,” Trimble said. “Tip the cap to him.”
Ikenberry echoed Trimble’s sentiment.
“Their pitcher threw a complete game,” he said. “For him to strike us out the way he did was a combination of him making his pitches and us playing our first double-header.”
The dagger in game two came in the form of a three-run homer sent over the left-field fence from UMass Lowell junior shortstop Fritz Genther, which pushed the River Hawks’ lead to 4-0 in the top of the third.
The Dukes couldn’t break the River Hawks’ 4-0 lead, despite efforts to get runners on base. JMU logged five hits but only produced one run.
“We left five guys on base in the last two innings,” Ikenberry said. “We are one swing of the bat right there to make it a closer ball game right there.”
The two teams will square off once more Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park at 1 p.m. to close out the series.
“Tomorrow is a new day,” Trimble said. “Tomorrow we want to come out and win the series.”