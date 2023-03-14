Weather Alert

....ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES TODAY... Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph are expected today across most of Maryland, northern and central Virginia, and eastern West Virginia. Dry conditions are expected as well with the relative humidity dropping to around 15 to 25 percent for most areas. Although fuels are relatively damp owing to recent rainfall, they will quickly dry out, leading to an enhanced threat for the spread of wildfires late this morning through this afternoon. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.