JMU baseball dominated VCU for the second time this season with a 14-6 road win in Richmond on Tuesday. The Dukes picked up their first win of the season over the Rams last Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park, 19-5.
The Dukes’ bats were hot Tuesday, bringing in 14 runs off 16 hits. JMU kickstarted its offense with an eight-run inning in the top of the third. The scoring frenzy allowed the Dukes to take an 11-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth. JMU maintained its lead with ease for the remainder of the matchup, holding the Rams to five runs across the final five innings.
Two key Dukes produced in the batter’s box. Freshman second baseman Mike Mancini set the tone and racked up a season-high three hits. Redshirt senior center fielder Trevon Dabney matched Mancini and tied his own career-high of three hits. Dabney tallied three RBIs for the Dukes in his five at-bats.
The Rams sent seven different pitchers out to the mound, but VCU only struck out three JMU batters. Freshman pitcher Evan Bert recorded a loss in his first start as a Ram.
JMU Freshman Ryan Ertlschweiger threw the most out of the Dukes, manning the mound for three innings. Ertlschweiger retired three batters and allowed one hit. JMU struck out 10 batters.
Graduate pitcher Jack Cone remains undefeated, 3-0, when pitching for the Dukes. Cone struck out two batters and allowed no hits in his two innings pitched. Cone also found success in the batter’s box, bringing in one RBI and tallying two hits.
The Rams attempted to cut their deficit in the bottom of the sixth — VCU plated three runs to make it 11-3 heading into the top of the seventh. The Rams continued their rally by bringing in two runs in the bottom of the eighth but couldn’t find enough runs to get past the Dukes.
JMU (10-7) continues its road trip with a matchup against VMI on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Rams host NJIT for a three-game series with the first pitch set for 3 p.m. on Friday.