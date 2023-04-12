For one coach, Tuesday’s JMU-Radford matchup is more than just a game. It’s a reunion for former JMU assistant coach Alex Guerra (2016-22), who’s now the head coach at Radford.
Guerra joined Radford as its head coach this season, and before that, he spent seven years as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at JMU. This is Guerra’s second game against the Dukes; Radford played JMU away from Veterans Memorial Park on March 21. But today, he comes back to the ’Burg.
“Walking onto the field into the other dugout will probably be a little bit different in a new uniform just because the amount of time,” Guerra said. “Just time spent in that dugout with camp with everything, that part will probably be a little bit weird.”
JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said becoming a head college baseball coach is no small achievement, and it’s special to see Guerra get this opportunity.
“It's a good feeling, you know, whenever you have assistant coaches go on and come head coaches,” Ikenberry said. “There’s only 300 and some college baseball programs out there, Division I, and he got that opportunity to go back to his alma mater, which is special.”
Redshirt senior utility player Trevon Dabney said it’ll be good to see Guerra back at Veterans Memorial Park, despite Guerra’s different uniform.
“Definitely gonna be weird playing against him for the second time now, but it's definitely gonna be good, warm welcome when he comes here,” Dabney said. “But we got business to do.”
Seeing his old coach has another element to it for Dabney, as Guerra was the one to recruit him to JMU. He said the Dukes “owe a lot to him,” but despite the feelings that come along with the matchup, the goal, like every game, is still to come out with a win, and the prospect of sweeping the home-and-home series “means everything.”
“At the end of the day, it's a little bit of bragging rights too,” Dabney said. “But we want to go handle business, and then still we still love AG, but we want to handle our own and get that series sweep.”
Ikenberry reciprocates this feeling that despite the reunion, the Dukes "still want to win and we’re gonna coach our guys to win and then get after him,” Ikenberry said.
This is something Guerra said he knew Ikenberry would say about the matchup, saying that while he’d support JMU in every other game, twice this season, that’s not the case.
As recruiting coordinator at JMU, Guerra has an extensive resume with multiple players moving onto the major leagues — three in particular being Kevin Kelly (2017-19), Nick Zona (2019-22) and Chase DeLauter (2020-22).
Kelly made the opening day roster for the Tampa Bay Rays this season and has pitched six innings across three appearances. Zona and DeLauter were both drafted in 2022 to the Mariners in the 20th round and the Guardians in the first round, respectively.
Outside of recruiting, Ikenberry said Guerra played a big role, running JMU’s offense during his time in Harrisonburg.
“He brought energy and … did an unbelievable job of just, you know, being consistent with our players and just being a good role model for them,” Ikenberry said.
With all he’s achieved at JMU, Guerra said he believes his lasting memory in Harrisonburg is that of a hard worker who put his heart into JMU baseball.
“I think I'll be remembered as a guy that did everything they could to try to help the program go forward, worked his ass off, whether it be recruiting or with the players to put this program in the best position to be successful,” Guerra said. “No matter what happens, I would like for anybody to think that I gave everything I had when I was at JMU to try to push that program forward and put our guys in the best position to be successful.”
From the player's perspective, he said he believes he’ll be remembered as someone who was always there for them and had their best interest in mind.
“But I think from the player standpoint, somebody that is gonna hold them accountable, somebody that is gonna push them, motivate them,” Guerra said. “But also, have their back and be somebody that they can always go to, and somebody that’s gonna love them and work hard to have a really good relationship with them.”
Guerra said, as a coach, being a part of a player’s time in the sport and seeing them succeed is something he always hopes for.
While the two sides might be at odds today, and in other matchups down the line, Guerra said the most important part of coaching is the relationships built along the way.
“You can’t take away the relationships and the time spent and the memories that you created,” Guerra said. “That's what coaching is all about.”