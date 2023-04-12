Weather Alert

...ELEVATED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING... West to northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected with gusts around 20 to 25 mph through this afternoon and relative humidity values will fall to between 20 and 30 percent. Given recent dry weather, fuels are very dry. Therefore, an elevated fire danger will continue until about 8 PM before the winds gradually weaken and humidity rises. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.