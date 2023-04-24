Having just topped the Ragin’ Cajuns 13-2 Saturday night, JMU baseball sought to complete its first sweep in Sun Belt Conference play.
The Dukes delivered Sunday afternoon, securing a 9-4 victory in the series finale.
JMU knew the Ragin’ Cajuns would come ready to “throw a couple punches” in game three, redshirt senior outfielder Trevon Dabney said. Therefore, the plan of attack for the Dukes was to, “stay locked in, stick to the approach, and carry it through the whole nine innings.”
It was Dabney who ignited the spark for JMU in the batter’s box. The redshirt senior drove a home run to left field to get the Dukes on the board and kickstart a scoring run in the bottom of the second.
“When you’re at home, and you’ve got your own fans, and the weather is beautiful, your body just feels good and I was just seeing it well all weekend,” Dabney said. “I just tried to continue to carry that over into each game.”
The next three Dukes in the order fed off Dabney’s momentum. Redshirt senior infielder Kyle Novak tripled down the right field line, sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone doubled, and sophomore designated hitter Ryan Dooley knocked out a two-RBI home run. JMU led 4-1 heading into the top of the third and would led for the remainder of the matchup.
“What you're seeing is just guys having quality at-bats all through the line up,” Ikenberry said. “It’s built on how hard these guys have worked all year, how hard they grind, and how they continue to get better.”
Ikenberry slotted freshman infielder Mike Mancini fourth in the lineup for the Dukes in game three. Mancini was a key offensive producer in game three, leading the Dukes with three RBIs across his five at-bats. One of those RBIs was his first collegiate-career home run.
“It felt really good,” Mancini shared with a smile. “I've been making some adjustments to my swing and I’ve been starting to just kind of feel it click.”
Things were clicking both offensively and defensively for the Dukes in game three. Junior pitcher Ryan Murphy started on the mound for JMU and threw for five innings. Murphy gave up just two runs off two hits and tallied four strikeouts. The junior improves to 4-3 when on the mound for the Dukes.
“When our pitchers can do that, it gives our offense the motivation to back them up so they can breathe a little bit,” Mancini said.
The Dukes’ last big inning was in the bottom of the sixth. Freshman infielder Wyatt Peifer plated the first run of the inning, doubling to right field to score Dooley. Mancini brought in the final two runs after sending a two-RBI single to right field. JMU led 9-3 heading into the top of the seventh and would only give up one more run in the top of the seventh.
“I’m just proud of how our guys competed every pitch, all weekend long,”Ikenberry said.
The Dukes improve to 23-16 (8-8 Sun Belt) and take on Virginia Tech on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Ragin’ Cajuns move to 26-15 (10-8 Sun Belt) and face off against Southern University at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.