Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&