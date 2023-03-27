JMU baseball finally got a shot to face Arkansas State, defeating the Red Wolves 9-4 on Sunday, after the first two games of the series were canceled due to inclement weather and poor field conditions.
JMU broke the game open in extra innings, plating five runs in the top of the 10th inning to secure its win.
JMU junior pitcher Joe Vogatsky picked up his first victory on the mound for the Dukes this season. He tallied five strikeouts, gave up two hits and allowed no runs in two innings pitched. Junior pitcher Ryan Murphy also threw for the Dukes, striking out seven batters and only allowing five hits. He gave up one run.
The bats weren’t hot for the Dukes at the front end of the matchup. JMU started in a 1-0 hole heading into the top of the fourth.
It was redshirt senior infielder Kyle Novak who got the wheels turning on offense for JMU. He tripled to score sophomore outfielder Fenwick Trimble and plate the Dukes’ first run. JMU brought three more batters across home plate to pull ahead 4-1 in the fourth.
Arkansas State battled back and tied things up with a run in the bottom of the sixth and two in the bottom of the eighth. The score was knotted 4-4 heading into extra innings. The Dukes were in need of someone to reset the tone offensively in order to get ahead of the Red Wolves.
Trimble delivered in the top of the 10th inning with a clutch double to score sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone and graduate outfielder Jack Cone. Trimble’s double put the Dukes ahead 6-4. JMU continued adding runs on the board and capitalized off an error to get runners on second and third and to score Trimble. It was a single sent out to right field from freshman infielder Wyatt Peifer that helped JMU extend its lead to 9-4.
The Red Wolves didn’t add another run after the Dukes pulled ahead with their final five runs in the 10th inning.
The Dukes improve to 14-9 (2-2 Sun Belt) with the win, while Arkansas State drops to 7-14 (0-4).
JMU stays on the road and squares off against George Washington on Tuesday at 3 p.m. The Red Wolves head to Conway, Arkansas, to play Central Arkansas the same day at 6 p.m.