No. 7 JMU baseball’s season came to a close in an 8-7 loss to No. 6 Appalachian State in the double elimination round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know:
App State opened the scoring in the third inning with an RBI double from senior second baseman Luke Drumheller followed by an RBI single from senior catcher Hayden Cross. JMU responded in the fourth with an RBI single from redshirt senior first baseman Kyle Novak then a two-RBI homer from sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone. The Mountaineers took back the lead in the bottom of the same inning with a pair of RBI singles, ending the fourth with a score of 4-3.
After App State added another run in the fifth inning, redshirt junior shortstop Mason Dunaway blasted a two-RBI homer in the seventh, tying the game 5-5. In the next inning, Drumheller took back the lead with another RBI double before Cross fired off a two-RBI homer to extend the Mountaineers’ lead to 8-5.
Down three runs in the ninth, JMU loaded the bases with only one out. Freshman second baseman Mike Mancini scored two of those runners with a two-RBI single, but the Mountaineers forced two straight fly-outs afterwards, ending the game and ending the Dukes’ season.
JMU will return to the diamond in 2024 while App State advances to face the winner of game nine of the tournament between No. 2 Southern Miss and No. 3 Troy on Friday at 4 p.m.