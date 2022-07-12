JMU’s 2022-23 seasons will bring a lot of new faces for its sports programs entering the Sun Belt Conference, but not for the Diamond Dukes — they will be seeing many familiar foes. The Dukes have quite a bit of history with some of their new conference counterparts, which could help them adjust quicker to their more competitive conference.
The Dukes are coming off a pretty solid season, all things considered, finishing just over .500 at 27-26. The upcoming season could be a bit of a struggle for JMU, especially after the departure of star outfielder Chase DeLauter, who’ll likely be selected high in the MLB draft. However, having some experience against some of their tougher conference opponents could be beneficial.
The Dukes have the most history against Old Dominion, who’s likewise a new addition to the Sun Belt. They know each other on the diamond very well — ODU was a part of the CAA until 2013.
The teams have faced off 111 times throughout their programs’ history. JMU faced ODU almost every season until the Monarch’s departure from the CAA but met again in 2017, when they split a home and away series.
This most recent series is telling of the in-state rivalry’s history: In their 111 matchups, JMU is 51-59-1, and in the last 10 matchups, it's a 5-5 split.
JMU also faced Coastal Carolina sparingly over the last decade. The Chanticleers are 9-6 against JMU all-time and 7-3 in their last 10. The two teams last faced off in 2017 in Conway, South Carolina, when JMU won 11-3. This was a statement win for the Dukes, as the Chanticleers were just coming off a College World Series championship in 2016.
Coastal Carolina is one of the powerhouse programs in the Sun Belt. However, JMU, knowing it’s beaten them before at their peak, could help propel the Dukes in future matchups.
The Dukes also have familiarity with Georgia State. They’ve played 26 times, most of which came when the Panthers were a part of the CAA. JMU holds a 19-7 record over Georgia State, however, like ODU, the two teams have split the last 10 matchups.
Their most recent matchup came in Georgia State’s final season in the CAA in 2013. In a three-game series at home, JMU took care of business, winning two of three. Georgia State baseball is much improved from its CAA days but having a team that JMU has long dominated might prove beneficial in their inaugural Sun Belt season.
The Dukes have also squared off against the Sun Belt’s other Georgia school, Georgia Southern, a good bit. Unlike against Georgia State, though, JMU has lacked success against the Eagles. JMU is 4-11 in previous matchups, including being 1-9 in their last 10. Although the two schools haven’t faced off since 1999 — when the Eagles won 8-5 — there’s some familiarity. Georgia Southern is coming off a stellar 38-17 season, so JMU might not be able to right the ship against a team that’s owned them in the past.
A few other Sun Belt foes JMU has faced in the past are Marshall, Appalachian State and Troy. The Dukes and the Tribe have played just seven times before, with Marshall holding a 4-3 advantage. They last played in 2014; then, JMU walked away with an 8-5 win. The Dukes have faced App State and Troy each once. JMU destroyed App State in their only matchup back in 2001, 23-8. The Dukes faced Troy in 2009, losing 6-3.
The Sun Belt is a very competitive baseball conference, and it could be a struggle for JMU in its first season next spring. However, facing some opponents they’ve matched up with in the past could help the Dukes overcome some of the challenges and set themselves on a sunny path moving forward in the Belt.
