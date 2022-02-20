JMU baseball played the second of a three-game series against No. 11 Florida State (FSU) on Saturday. After a 4-1 loss Friday night, the Dukes looked to bounce back but were severely outmatched, falling 13-2 to the Seminoles.
Pitching dominated the first two frames for both sides. Redshirt sophomore Bryce Hubbart started on the mound for FSU and struck out the Dukes in both the first and second innings. Redshirt sophomore Donovan Burke started for JMU and surrendered a walk and a double off the wall in the first but kept FSU off the board. Burke then made quick work of the Seminoles in the second with a 1-2-3 inning.
Hubbart continued his stellar outing, keeping the Dukes off the board in the third. This wasn't the case for Burke — three straight singles off the lefty brought FSU’s first run home. JMU then committed back-to-back errors, allowing another run to score. Burke bounced back with a scoreless fourth, while Hubbart continued to keep the Dukes’ offense at bay.
JMU struggled at the plate in the fifth. Redshirt sophomore CJ Czerwinski relieved Burke to start the fifth, and the game went downhill for JMU. A walk followed by back-to-back singles made it 3-0 FSU. Redshirt senior Alex Toral opened the game up for FSU when he clobbered a grand slam off Czerwinski to make it 7-0 after he loaded the bases with a walk.
JMU was held scoreless in the sixth as Florida State tacked on five more runs behind a double from redshirt senior Reese Albert. The Dukes mustered a couple of runs in the seventh: A shot over the right-field wall from redshirt junior Carson Bell brought home the Dukes’ only two runs of the day.
FSU tacked on one more run in the bottom of the eighth to extend the lead to 13-2. The Dukes fall to 0-2, while FSU improves to 2-0. The two teams conclude the three game series Sunday at 1 p.m. in Tallahassee.
