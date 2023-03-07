The Dukes entered Tuesday’s matchup against VMI coming off losing two of three games to once-winless UMass Lowell. But JMU got the bad taste out of its mouth with a 9-4 win over VMI to move to 7-5 on the season, highlighted by dominant pitching that struck out eight Keydets.
“We have some depth in our pitching staff,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “They are all learning how to do things together, and more importantly, how to piece games together and try to figure out their roles as we go throughout the season.”
Graduate pitcher Jack Cone improved to 3-0 on the mound after starting for JMU on Tuesday. Cone threw five innings for the Dukes, tallying four strikeouts and giving up six hits.
Freshman pitcher Ryan Ertlschweiger relieved Cone in the top of the sixth for his first appearance as a Duke. He retired the first batter he encountered in his debut and struck out two more batters in his three innings pitched.
“I just wanted to go out there and throw strikes early to help my team win the game,” Ertlschweiger said. The freshman continued with a big smile and a laugh: “I had my walk-out song and I was listening to that on the run out there, it kind of felt surreal, so I was just enjoying the moment.”
Sophomore pitcher Matt Leikus closed on the mound for the Dukes, his first inning in his time sporting the purple and gold. The sophomore pitched a perfect inning, helping secure the win.
On offense, JMU racked up 12 hits to produce its nine runs. The Dukes tallied two big innings, bringing in four runs in the bottom of the second and scoring three in the bottom of the fifth.
“We had quality at-bats all day long,” Ikenberry said.
JMU sophomore left fielder Fenwick Trimble got things started with a solo shot over the right field wall on the first pitch he saw. He shook off the weekend, where he only had one hit and two RBIs across the series. Trimble had two RBIs and two hits in his three at bats against the Keydets. Trimble said it felt good coming off back-to-back games he didn’t play his best and that he got back “into the flow of things.”
Sophomore shortstop Coleman Calabrese joined Trimble with a strong offensive showing. Calabrese picked up his first hit of the day with a triple sent out to right field to score graduate right fielder Jaylon Lee. Calabrese’s RBI helped JMU escape VMI’s only lead of the matchup and tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the second.
VMI struggled both on the mound and in the batter’s box. The Keydets made an early attempt to get ahead of the Dukes in the top of the second — two JMU errors translated into two VMI runs, giving the Keydets their only lead of the game. VMI brought in its final two runs of the matchup in the third but couldn’t earn another run off the Dukes.
The Dukes play again tomorrow at 3 p.m. against VCU at Veterans Memorial Park. The Keydets take on Radford on Friday at 6 p.m. for a three-game series.
“I hope the confidence our team got from this win carries on throughout the week,” Ertlschweiger said. “Hopefully we can carry that confidence into some more wins.”