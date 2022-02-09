first pitch. With a new season comes new expectations — especially for redshirt sophomore outfielder and left-hand pitcher Chase DeLauter.
DeLauter played for the Orleans Firebirds in the Cape Cod Baseball League. He tied the league lead with nine home runs and scored a league-high 27 runs. After a stellar performance over the summer, the third-year player enters this season as a top-10 MLB draft prospect. Regardless of all the talk about his future, DeLauter’s attention is staying on the upcoming season.
JMU’s outfield will look slightly different this season. Instead of starting in left field, DeLauter will be the center field starter with redshirt junior utility player Trevon Dabney starting in left field. Ikenberry said DeLauter made some “pretty special” plays in the preseason and that he’s always talking to the outfielders.
“For me, it was tough this fall dealing with everything at first,” DeLauter said. “At this point, everyone’s goal is just to win. I think that’s kind of what we’re focused on [and] not really looking forward … I think that’s a good approach going into the season.”
DeLauter at center
JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said DeLauter has managed the scouting attention well, saying DeLauter finished discussions with professional scouts Feb. 1.
“He’s a very mature, young man,” Ikenberry said. “The other guys on the team have really rallied around him and supported him through this. I think that’s been a big help with managing his time and all the things he’s had to do with the type of hype he’s had coming out of the Cape Cod League.”
Ikenberry said DeLauter has remained humble throughout all the scouting attention and that he’s not the type of guy to boast about the position he’s in.
“You think there might be some egos involved, and there’s really not,” Ikenberry said. “More importantly, I think he grounds other players, too, and pushes them to want to achieve their goals.”
Last season, DeLauter played and started in 26 games. He led the conference in batting average and on-base percentage. He led JMU in runs scored, doubles, triples and home runs. DeLauter also threw three relief innings against William & Mary on May 16 in his first collegiate win. He ended the season on a 16-game hitting streak.
Dabney at left
Dabney said that the first time he saw DeLauter, he knew he was going to be special. He said DeLauter is one of the team’s most genuine, humble players.
“I love to see the young guys look up to him,” Dabney said. “We respect him, and we know he’s going to do big things, but he keeps a cool head and does what he’s got to do and tries to win like all of us.”
With the outfield changes, DeLauter said the team can rely on Dabney to play at any spot and get the job done. He said Dabney is a great player and that the most important aspect of his game is being able to play at any position.
“His versatility allows us to really do whatever we want, especially at the plate in the leadoff spot,” DeLauter said. “He’s going to get on base for us.”
Ikenberry said Dabney will hit leadoff this year and that it’s unclear whether DeLauter will hit second or third, whereas in seasons past, the now-center fielder hit leadoff. Ikenberry said Dabney is a huge asset to the team and that redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider and redshirt junior infielder Carson Bell are also players that can play in different positions.
“We have a lot of flexibility,” Ikenberry said. “We got some opportunities to have some guys move around and do some things if we need to if we get into a pinch.”
Dabney is coming off a season where he started in 16 of 17 games played. He scored 12 runs and 5 RBIs, hitting .274. His career-high is three hits in one game, tying it twice against Charleston on April 18 and VCU on May 20.
DeLauter and Ikenberry both praised Dabney for his flexibility on the field. Dabney recalled a meeting with Ikenberry after his freshman year. The head coach told Dabney that he’s one of the team’s better athletes and that he felt comfortable putting him at any position. Dabney said he bought into that mindset and likes being dynamic.
“A lot of guys can’t say they can do that,” Dabney said. “As long as I’m on the field playing [and] competing with my guys, I’m not going to say anything. I’m just going to do what I got to do to get the job done.”
Dabney said this team is the best group he’s ever played with. He said that now that the team is older and experienced, everyone’s started to buy in.
“Everybody’s excited [and] loves to be there,” Dabney said. “That’s what I love about this team. We’re all in it … And [we’re] just trusting the process.”
As the 2022 season nears, Ikenberry said the goal is to get to the postseason. With no conference play this season, he said every game is “very, very important” but that the Dukes are up for the challenge.
Contact John Breeden at breed2jr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.