JMU baseball will look to play a full schedule for the first time since 2019, releasing its 56-game 2022 slate Monday morning.
The Dukes play two perennial powers from the ACC and SEC. JMU starts the season with a three-game series at Florida State (Feb. 18-20), who holds the nation’s longest active streak of consecutive NCAA appearances. Nearly three weeks later, the Dukes will play Tennessee, a 2021 College World Series team, March 8-9.
JMU plays four home-and-home serieses against nonconference in-state opponents this season. The Dukes play George Mason (home Feb. 23, away April 20), VMI (home March 1, away April 5), Richmond (away March 2, home April 19) and Virginia Tech (home March 15, away April 26).
JMU hosts two nonconference three-game series: Fairleigh Dickinson (Feb. 25-27) and Quinnipiac (March 4-6). The Dukes also go on the road for nonconference series at Morehead State (March 11-13), Winthrop (March 18-20) and Presbyterian (April 30-May 1). The Dukes’ last nonconference game is a one-game set versus Maryland in Harrisonburg on May 17.
JMU’s CAA schedule begins with a three-game series at Delaware from March 25-27. The Dukes primarily play conference games for the next two months, with the occasional nonconference game sprinkled in.
JMU closes out the regular season with a three-game home series versus UNCW. The CAA Tournament will be held at Elon from May 25-29. Elon was originally supposed to host last year’s tournament, but it was pushed back due to the canceled 2020 season.
