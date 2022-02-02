With only one loss at home and a 10-6 record, it was a gut punch to the entire JMU baseball team when the remainder of the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. For redshirt sophomore pitcher Donovan Burke, he only took the mound for two innings that season.
2021, however, was drastically different for Burke. He appeared in 13 games — more than any other JMU pitcher — and had a 4-1 record. He pitched 33 innings and threw 38 strikeouts. Burke also threw 17.1 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.
In a 9-5 win over VMI on March 11 last year, Burke threw five strikeouts and earned the win.
“We can play for a long time and for more than however many games we have on the schedule,” Burke said postgame. “We have a strong lineup. We have a strong bullpen and we’ll be able to do big things with the group we have.”
Pitching coach Jimmy Jackson considers Burke as one of JMU’s top three pitchers and hopes he’ll be one of the weekend starters. He said Burke’s offseason training was “incredible”.
“Each pitch is developing more and more consistently,” Jackson said. “His daily routine stuff is incredibly good, [and] his confidence is great.”
Jackson said he plans to start Burke but added that he knows he’s good out of the bullpen. He said the lineup they might switch around, but Jackson and JMU baseball head coach shared their plan is to make him the Saturday starting pitcher this season.
Over the summer, Burke competed for the Strasburg Express in the Valley Baseball League. He started in all seven of his games, throwing 35 strikeouts with a 2-3 record.
Strasburg head coach George Laase said Burke was one of his favorite players he’s coached. When Laase was scouting for the upcoming summer season, he said, Burke pitched with “so much competitiveness” and had all the tangibles to build a team around.
“Donovan is a fiery competitor,” Laase said. “He wants to show everybody that he’s worth everything that he expects he is. I think he’s going to turn himself into a fine baseball prospect, whether he’s drafted or whether he gets signed.”
Laase said Burke’s level of passion for the game made it “so much fun” watching him play in the VBL. He said there were times he had to pull Burke off the mound due to high pitch count because he’s so competitive.
“It was a lot of fun because he’d know I’d be coming out and he’d get this grin on his face like, ‘I’m not going out, you’re going to have to take me out,’” Laase said. “It was our running joke all season long; he says, ‘one of these days … you’re going to pay for all this.’ It was all good fun.”
Laase said people like Burke “make the world change” because of their competitiveness and desire to carry the team on their shoulders. Burke would be upset to have to come off the mound, but Laase said it didn’t affect their relationship.
“We become one big family,” Laase said. “When you create those kinds of relationships, even if you win or don’t win the championship, you’re winning overall in life.”
Jackson said Burke developed quickly with more playing time last season. He said Burke was like most JMU pitchers: They’re usually a top pitcher at their high school, but when they show up in college, they’re not close to the top. But despite the adjustment period, Jackson said, Burke’s confidence has always remained high.
“Even when he only threw a half inning or whatever, he still truly believed he was one of the top guys on our pitching staff,” Jackson said. “I really think that’s helped him hop right in there and be the guy last year.”
From a work ethic standpoint, Jackson said, Burke has become a leader on the team — instead he said Burke isn’t a vocal leader in the sense of telling teammates how to do things. He said Burke is a leader by example.
“If any of our younger guys just sit and watch him from the second he shows up to the second he leaves, he is constantly doing something to get himself better,” Jackson said.
As Burke enters his third year playing for the Dukes, Laase will be watching him closely throughout the season. Going into 2022, he has high expectations for the pitcher.
“I look for him to have a dominating season,” Laase said. “It’s going to be fun to watch [JMU] compete this year. I look for Donovan to help lead the charge … He’s going to put his team in a position to win games; it’s just going to be a matter of making sure they close it out.”
