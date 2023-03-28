Weather Alert

...Patchy Freezing Fog and Patchy Black Ice Possible In Central Shenandoah Valley This Morning... Patchy freezing fog has developed in parts of the central Shenandoah Valley between Waynesboro and Luray to New Market, where temperatures are between 30 to 32 degrees. Visibility is being reduced to one-quarter of a mile in some areas. Drivers should use caution when driving as patchy black ice might be present, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges. Driver should also be alert for rapidly changing visibility, and should slow down and increase following distance when driving in fog. The fog is expected to dissipate by 9 AM as temperatures also rise above freezing.