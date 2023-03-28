Coming off a 9-4 win against Arkansas State on Sunday, JMU baseball added to its three-game winning streak, defeating George Washington 8-7.
The game was in George Washington’s favor as it led 5-1 going into the seventh inning. Redshirt senior infielder Kyle Novak tied the game at 5-5 for JMU, singling up the middle on a 0-1 count to allow sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone to score.
The Dukes were quick to score another two runs in the eighth, when freshman infielder Mike Mancini reached first on a fielding error, allowing JMU graduate right-handed pitcher Jack Cone to score off an unearned run. Cone gave up five hits and four runs on the mound, bringing his ERA up from a 3.79 to a 5.23 for the season.
JMU redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Hunter Entsminger closed out the game for the Dukes, allowing a pop up to left field from George Washington sophomore outfielder Sam Gates.
The Dukes (15-9, 2-2 Sun Belt) look to continue their winning streak Friday at 6 p.m. when they begin a three-game weekend series against South Alabama. George Washington (8-18) plays its first conference opponent at Dayton in a three-game weekend series starting the same day at 3 p.m.