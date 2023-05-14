After taking the series 2-0 to start of the weekend, JMU baseball fell in its third and final game against Old Dominion 8-5 in extra innings.
Here’s what you need to know:
JMU finished the first inning with a 3-0 lead over ODU. Graduate outfielder Jack Cone was the first run on the board for the Dukes after he advanced to home on a single hit to center field by freshman infielder Mike Mancini. Sophomore infielder Fenwick Trimble and redshirt junior second baseman Mason Dunaway followed Cone in after redshirt senior infielder Kyle Novak hit a double to right field. After a scoreless inning from the Monarchs, sophomore outfielder Ryan Dooley was able to put the Dukes up 4-0 in the second after scoring a single hit by Cone.
The Monarchs’ offense sparked in the top of the third with a three-RBI home run hit by junior utility player Jay Tarkenton, scoring sophomore infielder Kyle Edwards and senior utility player Camden Grimes. The Dukes still held onto their lead, 4-3.
Edwards then homered for the Monarchs in the top of the fifth, followed by a run by freshman infielder Alex Bouche which gave ODU a 5-4 lead over JMU in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Novak was able to score the tying run for JMU which sent the game into extra innings. The Monarchs took control of the rest of the gameafter Edwards, junior outfielder Josh Trujillo and junior infielder Kenny Levari scored the final runs of the game to put ODU up 8-5
The Dukes (29-21, 14-11 Sun Belt) stay in Harrisonburg to face Virginia Tech on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for a midweek matchup while the Monarchs (31-20, 13-13 Sun Belt) travel back home to face VCU on Tuesday at 4 p.m.