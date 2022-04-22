JMU edged out George Mason 3-2. Coming into Wednesday's game, the Dukes were looking to bounce back after a loss to Richmond on Tuesday.
George Mason got the scoring started in the bottom of the second. Two JMU errors on a routine fly ball to center allowed George Mason to plate their first run.
JMU’s offense was stagnant for the first half of the game, but the Dukes got it going in the fifth inning. A single to center field from redshirt junior infielder Nick Zona scored JMU’s first run. Redshirt junior infielder Kyle Novak followed Zona’s RBI single with one of his own to take a 2-1 lead.
Both teams added runs late. A home run over the right-field wall from redshirt junior infielder Carson Bell in the top of the eighth pushed the Dukes lead to 3-1.
A shaky bottom of the ninth from JMU’s redshirt junior Eli Ottinger allowed George Mason to add a run. A wild pitch from Ottinger allowed George Mason freshman infielder Carsen Pracht to score and cut JMU’s lead to 3-2, but the Patriots were unable to add another run to tie it.
JMU improves to 20-17 (6-6) on the season, while George Mason drops to 12-23 (4-6). JMU hosts William and Mary for a three-game series beginning April 22. George Mason will host Fordham for a three-game weekend series also starting Friday.
Scoring summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
JMU (R 3, H 7, E 2) 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0
GM (R 2, H 6, E 0) 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.