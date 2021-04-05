Despite COVID-19 protocols making it difficult to maintain JMU baseball’s original schedule, the team opened up CAA play against College of Charleston and finished short of a series sweep, 2-1. The Diamond Dukes are now 5-7, 2-1 CAA, halfway through the regular season.
Game One
Redshirt junior pitcher Liam McDonnell was Friday’s starting pitcher and kept the Cougars scoreless through his first two innings. Redshirt senior Fox Semones led the Dukes offensively, going 3-for-5, earning a run, a double and an RBI.
After taking an early 7-1 lead at the bottom of the third, College of Charleston struggled to keep up. The Dukes added two more runs with the help of redshirt sophomore shortstop Nick Zona before the end of the game, solidifying a 9-4 win.
Game Two
Game two’s scoreboard was flipped, with College of Charleston taking a 3-1 lead after the first inning. It changed in the third inning, when JMU scored six runs to put itself over the top. The game remained scoreless following the explosive inning, giving JMU the 7-4 win and a 2-0 series lead.
Redshirt sophomore left fielder Chase DeLauter was the offensive leader Saturday, with two runs in three at-bats — marking his fifth multi-hit game of the season. The six-score inning also extended the Dukes’ streak of seven or more runs per game to five.
Game Three
The scoreboard didn’t turn in JMU’s favor in the series finale, even with a comeback attempt. In the quietest game of the series, no players got on the board until Semones blasted the ball over the wall for a 1-0 lead. Redshirt junior pitcher Justin Showalter held the Cougars scoreless into the fifth inning and struck out five.
The balance shifted when College of Charleston finished off the Dukes with three runs in the top of the fifth inning. The Dukes couldn't keep up and ultimately fell 3-1.
JMU hosts UNCW for a three-game series before leaving for the final road trip of the season. First pitch for game one is set for 6 p.m.
Contact the sports desk atbreezesports@gmail.com. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.