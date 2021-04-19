JMU baseball went 1-2 this weekend in Charleston in its first three-game series in two weeks. For the Diamond Dukes, it was the first series since the team’s COVID-19 shutdown following their last series against the Cougars at the beginning of the month.
In game one, the Dukes found themselves down 12-0 at the end of the 5th inning. College of Charleston racked up five runs in the first, three in the second and two in the third and fifth. The Dukes finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth, courtesy of redshirt junior outfielder Conor Hartigan’s two-run homer. JMU would find more success at-bat in the seventh as redshirt freshman outfielder Chase DeLauter hit a three-run homer, cutting the deficit 14-5.
The Dukes scored two more runs in the top of the ninth but were unable to rally back, losing 14-7. Junior pitcher Liam McDonnell—now 1-1 on the season—threw two strikeouts and gave up eight runs. College of Charleston freshman pitcher Ty Good threw ten strikeouts.
The Dukes found themselves down by a double-digit lead once again in game two, with the Cougars up 11-0 after six innings. Senior second baseman Fox Semones put JMU on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the top of the seventh. The Cougars added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh, making the score 14-1. DeLauter would put up two more runs for the Dukes after a two-run homer in the top of the eighth.
Charleston continued to add to its score with another run in the bottom of the eighth, ultimately beating the Dukes 15-3. This was JMU freshman pitcher Hunter Entsminger’s second loss of the season, while College of Charleston’s freshman pitcher Trey Pooser earned his third win of the season, now at 3-1.
After back-to-back games of College of Charleston scoring more than ten runs, the Dukes held the Cougars to only one run in a 7-1 victory. JMU redshirt junior pitcher Justin Showalter pitched a no-hitter until the seventh inning — finishing the game allowing two hits. Hartigan hit a solo home run to left field to put the Dukes up in the top of the first. JMU followed that up with sophomore first baseman Kyle Novak hitting a single that brought redshirt junior catcher Michael Morgan in to score.
The Dukes racked up three more runs in the top of the third, where freshman third baseman Bryce Safferwich had two RBIs. JMU scored two more runs, one in the fifth and the other in the eighth, which ultimately led them to its 7-1 win over Charleston. This was JMU’s first road win against College of Charleston since April 24, 2016.
After going 1-2 in this series, the Diamond Dukes now sit at a 6-9 and are 3-3 CAA. The Cougars are 15-15 and 7-5 in the CAA.
Next up for the Dukes is a three-game road series at William & Mary. The first two games will be played Saturday followed by the third game Sunday.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@mail.com. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.