JMU baseball lost all three games in its series against Southern Miss last weekend. The Dukes fell to the Eagles 7-6 on Friday, 7-1 on Saturday, and 15-2 on Sunday.
JMU baseball drops game one to Southern Miss, 7-6
The Dukes lost game one of their weekend series to Southern Miss, 7-6. It’s the fifth time this season JMU has lost the opening game of a weekend series. The Dukes move to 20-13 (5-6 Sun Belt) and the Golden Eagles move to 20-12 (8-5).
Here's what you need to know about game one:
The Dukes gave up five runs in the first two innings, putting the game out of reach early. Freshman right-hander Ryan Ertlschweiger started on the mound and allowed six hits and two earned runs. Ertlschweiger struck out one batter on the way to his first loss of the season.
Sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone was a bright spot for the Dukes, scoring two runs on two hits with one RBI. Schiavone continues his run of strong performances, which began April 2 against South Alabama. Since then, Schiavone has seven hits and three home runs in seven games.
Sophomore designated hitter Coleman Calabrese struggled in this game. Calabrese was walked in his first at-bat and followed with two groundouts, a line out and a strikeout on the final out of the game.
JMU baseball falls to Southern Miss in game two, 7-1
JMU baseball lost 7-1 in game two of its three game weekend series against Southern Miss. The game was delayed for 4 hours and 11 minutes when it restarted in the seventh inning.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Todd Mozoki started for JMU, recording four strikeouts in a total of five innings.
After a total of seven scoreless innings, it was all Southern Miss's game as junior outfielder Matthew Etzel hit a two-run RBI single to the left side, allowing sophomore catcher Blake Johnson and freshman infielder Nick Monistere to score. The Golden Eagles ultimately scored five runs in the seventh.
JMU’s only run was an RBI single to center field by sophomore infielder Coleman Calabrese which allowed freshman infielder Wyatt Peifer to score making the score 5-1 going into the bottom of the eighth.
Southern Miss ultimately put the game away in the eighth, scoring its final two runs from a home run by Monistere.
JMU moves to 20-14 (5-7 Sun Belt) and looks to defeat Southern Miss who is now 21-12 (9-5 Sun Belt) in the final game of the series starting tomorrow at 11 pm ET.
JMU baseball run ruled by Southern Miss in game three, 15-2
JMU baseball fell 15-2 in seven innings in game three of its series with Southern Miss.
The Dukes got on the board first in the first inning with a single sent out to left field by redshirt senior infielder Kyle Novak that scored sophomore outfielder Fenwick Trimble. JMU only scored once more when redshirt junior infielder Mason Dunaway scored freshman infielder Aidan McDonald on a fielder’s choice in the seventh.
The bats stayed hot for the Golden Eagles across all seven innings. Southern Miss had its biggest inning in the fifth, plating five runs off two home runs. Sophomore designated hitter Slade Wilks knocked a home run out for Southern Miss in the fifth, his second of the day.
Junior pitcher Ryan Murphy started for the ninth time this season on the mound for the Dukes. Murphy gave up five runs and only tallied one strikeout. The junior drops to 3-2 when pitching for JMU this season.
Southern Miss struck out six JMU batters. Sophomore pitcher Niko Mazza owned five of the six strikeouts and threw five innings. Mazza earned the win and improves to 4-1 on the season.
The Dukes (20-15, 5-8 Sun Belt) will head to Maryland for a midweek matchup. The first pitch is set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Golden Eagles (22-12, 10-5 Sun Belt) will travel to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday and face off against the Bulldogs at 6 p.m.