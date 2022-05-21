Rounding out the 2021-22 JMU Athletics calendar, the Diamond Dukes took to Veterans Memorial Park one final time in the CAA, hosting UNCW.
JMU lost two of the three games, finishing the season 27-26 (12-11 CAA) for the first winning record since the 2019 season.
Game 1
After going back and forth in regulation, the first matchup went to extra innings with the Seahawks winning 7-4.
Freshman designated hitter Ryan Dooley continued his offensive performance from Tuesday, scoring a home run in the first to put the Dukes out on top. Redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider also tacked on a two-man home run and an RBI double in the first and seventh innings, respectively.
Redshirt senior pitcher Liam McDonnell went seven innings with five hits and four runs, which gave him a 5.14 ERA. To close out the game, redshirt junior pitcher Eli Ottinger pitched three innings with a 6.00 ERA.
Seahawk freshman pitcher R.J. Sales pitched four innings and sophomore Hunter Hodges closed out the game to earn the winning tally. UNCW redshirt senior center fielder Noah Bridges was the ultimate hero, scoring the winning home run to take the first game, 7-4.
Game 2
In an all-important game for JMU, the Dukes’ offense came alive and put up 15 runs to dominate UNCW, 15-6 in game two.
Redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney made a reappearance after being out with an injury and had three RBIs off five at-bats on the night. Redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak also scored three RBIs of his own.
Sophomore pitcher Ryan Murphy threw 3.1 innings to start the game, before redshirt junior pitcher Anthony Piccolino went 5.2 innings for a career-high appearance and gave up two hits.
The Dukes came out on top, securing a winning overall and conference records.
Game 3
On senior day and the season finale for JMU, the Seahawks battled back to take the series 9-2.
Graduate pitcher Justin Showalter made the start on the mound, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing five runs. The Seahawks put four runs on the board in four innings, taking the early lead before Dabney cut it to three in the fifth inning.
UNCW added another run in the sixth inning, and another two in the seventh to make it a 7-1 game until Reifsnider sent Novak home on an RBI double. The Seahawks added their final two runs of the game to win 9-1.
JMU finished the regular season fifth in the conference. UNCW finished second, heading into the CAA tournament next weekend.
Scoring summary
Game 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
JMU (4,6,2) 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
UNCW (7,7,2) 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 3
Game 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
JMU (15,18,0) 5 3 3 1 3 0 0 0 X
UNCW (6,10,1) 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
Game 3 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
JMU (2,9,3) 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0
UNCW (9,9,0) 1 2 0 1 0 1 2 0 2
