JMU baseball closed out the regular season this week with a two-game series versus VCU. The Dukes lost both games, falling to 11-17 (6-9 CAA).
Game One
The Rams won game one Thursday 20-18 in 10 innings. The match started out quickly — VCU scored five runs in the top of the first, and JMU scored four in the bottom half of the inning. It didn’t slow down from there — after the fourth inning, the Rams were up 12-9.
The Dukes took a 16-14 lead into the ninth inning, but VCU scored four runs in the top half to take the lead — JMU scored twice to send the game to extra innings. In the 10th inning, the Rams scored to take a 20-18 lead and send the Dukes down in order to win the game.
Seven Dukes recorded multiple hits, with redshirt sophomore infielders Carson Bell and Kyle Novak leading the way with four a piece. Redshirt freshman middle infielder Mason Dunaway led JMU with four RBIs.
Junior catcher Hunter Vay and freshman infielder Tyler Locklear each drove in six runs for the Rams. VCU freshman pitcher Tyler Davis picked up the win, and JMU redshirt freshman pitcher Sam Landless was handed the loss.
Game Two
VCU defeated JMU 10-1 on Friday. The game was tied at one after the fourth inning, but then the Rams took control. VCU scored three runs in the top of the fifth — adding one more in the seventh to take a four-run lead — and scored five in the top of the ninth to put the game out of reach.
JMU picked up its only run on a sacrifice bunt by redshirt junior catcher/utility player Michael Morgan in the fourth inning. Bell was the only Duke with multiple hits, and redshirt junior pitcher Liam McDonnell went six innings for JMU — the first time in his career he went that far.
Junior infielder Liam Hibbits and freshman infielder Connor Hujsak each had two hits and three RBIs for the Rams. Freshman pitcher Andrew Ward pitched two innings for VCU, giving up one run and claiming the win. McDonnell gave up four runs — three earned — for JMU.
JMU failed to make the CAA Tournament and will prepare for the 2022 season.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.