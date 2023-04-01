JMU baseball snapped its three-game win streak Friday night, losing in game one of its three-game series against South Alabama, 19-3.
South Alabama took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning to get on the board first, then scored the heart of its 19 runs in the sixth inning. JMU gave up all three of its errors in the sixth, allowing South Alabama to plate seven runs and extend its lead to 11-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Freshman shortstop Wyatt Peifer brought in JMU’s first run in the bottom of the sixth. Peifer singled out to right field to plate the Dukes’ first run and score redshirt senior outfielder Trevon Dabney. Freshman infielder Aidan McDonald followed in Peifer’s footsteps and singled to score the shortstop and bring in a second run in the sixth. Sophomore outfielder Fenwick Trimble brought in the final run of the game in the bottom of the ninth with a double to score graduate outfielder Jack Cone. The Dukes failed to bring in another run and would leave Trimble on base to close out game one.
Sophomore pitcher Todd Mozoki started on the mound for the Dukes. Mozoki threw a career-high five strikeouts in his five innings played. The sophomore gave up six hits and four runs before being relieved by redshirt freshman pitcher Tyler Muscar.
JMU moves to (15-10, 2-3 Sun Belt). South Alabama moves to (11-15, 2-5 Sun Belt). The first pitch of game two is set for Saturday at 4 p.m.