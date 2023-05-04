The Diamond Dukes traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday night to play No. 21 U.Va. In a close battle, JMU ultimately lost 9-8. Here’s what you need to know:
Junior left-handed pitcher Connelly Early started the game for U.Va. and pitched six total innings, recording six strikeouts while bringing his starting record to 9-1 throughout the season. His ERA is now at 2.63.
U.Va. had a four-run inning in the second that brought its lead to 6-0 as it entered the third.
U.Va. extended its lead to 8-0 in the fifth before JMU started to make a comeback. The Dukes did not score until the top of the seventh when redshirt senior first baseman Kyle Novak doubled to left field, allowing redshirt senior left fielder Trevon Dabney to score.
Sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone homered to left field with Novak on base, bringing U.Va.’s lead down to only three runs at 8-6. This was Schiavone's eighth home run this season.
Freshman infielder Wyatt Peifer scored on a wild pitch in the ninth, while redshirt junior infielder Mason Dunaway grounded out to second allowing graduate outfielder Jack Cone to score the final run of the game. JMU wouldn’t record another hit, and U.Va.’s defense would force three outs to end the game.
Next, JMU heads to Marshall University for a three-game weekend series starting on Friday at 6 p.m.