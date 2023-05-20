JMU baseball fell to Georgia Southern 4-2 after giving up all four runs in a single inning.
Here’s what you need to know:
The Eagles scored all of their runs in the second inning, starting with an RBI homer from redshirt senior first baseman Noah Ledford, followed by two RBI singles and a fielder's choice before the Dukes could even register an out.
JMU outhit Georgia Southern 10-6, but only scored two runs. Sophomore right fielder Fenwick Trimble scored the first run in the sixth off a pop up from redshirt senior first baseman Kyle Novak. The second came from an RBI homer from sophomore third baseman Coleman Calabrese.
Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher CJ Czerwinski started on the mound for the Dukes, pitching four innings and allowing four hits and four runs. Junior right-handed pitcher Ga’von Wray started for the Eagles, allowing seven hits and one run.
JMU and Georgia Southern will both move on to the Sun Belt Championship. The Dukes will play Old Dominion on Tuesday at 2 p.m., followed by the Eagles who will play Georgia State the same day at 5:30 p.m.