JMU baseball was bested by Appalachian State 10-6 on Friday in game one of its three-game series. Here’s what you need to know:
Last weekend, in JMU’s last Sun Belt series, the Dukes swept Louisiana, but were unable to get past Virginia Tech on Tuesday in their nonconference midweek matchup.
JMU went down early in the first. Senior catcher Hayden Cross hit an RBI single to put the Mountaineers on the board, then junior right fielder Dylan Rogers took an RBI hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded. The score was 2-0 at the end of the first inning.
JMU cut the deficit in half after redshirt senior Trevon Dabney stole home in the second, but App State’s redshirt senior first baseman Golston Gillespie fired off a two-RBI homer in the third to extend the Mountaineers’ lead to 3. A two-RBI single from senior third baseman Andrew Terrell would extend that lead to 6-1 before the end of the inning
The Dukes never led in the contest, with Gillespie leading the Mountaineers with three RBIs on the day. Terrell was right behind him with two.
The Dukes and Mountaineers will face off in game two Saturday at 3 p.m.