JMU put up zeroes on the scoreboard in eight out of nine innings Saturday, but it wasn’t enough as a sixth inning surge from Georgia State put the game out of reach. After winning the series in spectacular fashion last night, the Dukes were unable to complete the sweep, and Georgia State came away with the win, 3-1.
Pitching and defense lead the way for both sides in a stalemate that lasted five innings. Junior right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy started for the Dukes and had a no hitter through 4 ⅔ innings. Murphy ended his six innings pitcher with four hits, three runs and four strikeouts.
“I thought his curveball was really good tonight, you know, he just threw strikes and they put the ball in play and we made plays behind Murph,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said of Murphy’s performance. “That was a really well played college baseball game.”
Senior right-hander Rafael Acosta started on the mound for Georgia State. Acosta allowed only three hits and one run in his seven innings pitched.
The first run wasn’t scored until the sixth inning. Junior center fielder Cameron Jones singled, advanced to second on a ball from Murphy, then advanced to third off a throwing error from redshirt junior shortstop Mason Dunaway. Junior shortstop Matt Ruiz then blasted a shot to left field to put the Panthers up 3-0.
Freshman left-hander Jaden Kinsler relieved Murphy and pitched three hitless innings, striking out four in the process. Kinsler kept the Dukes in it until the end, but it didn’t materialize for the team. Kinsler said he took advantage of an opportunity he's been waiting for.
“I’ve been waiting for that for a while, I’m, you know, as a freshman I’ve been trying to figure it out all year,” Kinsler said. “So to have a really good start feels really good, gives me a lot of confidence going into this weekend against a really good Southern Miss team.”
JMU answered back in the bottom of the seventh. An RBI double from freshman second baseman Mike Mancini brought sophomore left fielder Fenwick Trimble around the bases to score the first run of the game for the Dukes, bringing them within two, 3-1. It was the game’s final run.
“A lot of times, just gotta grind out runs, grind out hits, you know, when we aren’t getting anything going,” Mancini said. “I’m just trying to pass the bat, I’m not trying to get too big and just trying to make something happen.”
Every game this series the Dukes have found themselves trying to win in the last inning. It worked Thursday with a walk-off hit-by-pitch in the tenth with the bases loaded, and Friday with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth. Today, it didn’t come to fruition, something Ikenberry attributes to the calmness of the Georgia State starting pitcher.
“I think we let their starting pitcher settle in … We gotta do something to disrupt his rhythm and disrupt him, and we didn’t do that today,” Ikenberry said. “I thought we could do some things early in the game … But he was just on and was just missing our barrels … It was one of those things where I knew we had to get in their bullpen and we didn’t do it today.”
JMU, now 19-12 (5-5 Sun Belt) faces Radford on Wednesday at 6 p.m while the Panthers who move to 15-17 (5-7 Sun Belt) return home for a matchup with Middle Tennessee on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
“Staying in the game is the most important part, you know, we need to make sure they don’t have two really big innings in a row,” Kinsler said. “Obviously it sucks not to come out with a win, but, you know, just the feeling of keeping my team in is a really rewarding feeling.”