Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees west of the Blue Ridge, and 30 to 32 degrees east of the Blue Ridge are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&