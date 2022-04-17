In a defensive battle that didn’t see a run scored until the seventh inning, the Huskies defeated the Dukes, 4-1. While they couldn’t complete the sweep, the Dukes won the series after their two wins Friday and Saturday.
“I am proud of the way our guys [played],” JMU baseball head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “We won the weekend … Our goal every week is to win the weekend.”
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy gave the Dukes seven innings, the first time he’s pitched that long in his college career — he struck out two batters before being replaced by junior right-hander Eli Ottinger in the eighth. Murphy allowed only one run and said he was pleased with his performance.
“I thought I did a really good job attacking the hitters besides the first two innings, [where] I think I fell behind in a couple counts,” Murphy said. “For the last five innings, I attacked hitters, got ahead and was able to make my pitch with two strikes.”
Last year’s CAA Co-Rookie of the Year and this year’s CAA Co-Preseason Player of the Year, sophomore right-handed pitcher Cam Shlittler, pitched for the Huskies. He struck out 12 batters in 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and one run. Ikenberry said he thinks Shlittler played up to those accolades today.
“He was electric tonight,” Ikenberry said. “He kept our guys at bay, kept some of our guys uncomfortable … I don't think we had any good swings against Cam.”
This was a stronger defensive performance from both teams than the previous games this series — after 20 combined runs scored in the prior two games this weekend, only five runs were scored in this matchup. Outside of two errors in the second inning, the Dukes played a relatively clean game. Ikenberry said he thought his team played great defense and that he doesn’t mind the errors because they were aggressive errors.
As the defense took the spotlight, in turn both offenses struggled early. Neither team could find home in the first six innings, with the Dukes and Huskies stranding six and four runners on base, respectively. It wasn’t until the seventh inning when the Huskies scored.
Sophomore designated hitter Kyle Hoog put the Huskies on the board with a hard hit to deep right over the scoreboard for his first collegiate home run. In the bottom of the seventh, the Dukes answered: A two-out RBI triple from redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney — his first triple since freshman year — brought home junior second baseman Nick Zona, tying the game 1-1. It wasn’t able to spark a comeback, but it still helped his confidence, Dabney said.
“I thought it was gonna kick start this offense, but it’s baseball,” Dabney said. “Things don’t always go our way.”
During a 12-pitch at bat in the eighth inning, Northeastern junior shortstop Spenser Smith hit a two-run home run to bring home freshman center fielder Mike Sirota. With the bases loaded, junior first baseman Danny Corssen was walked by redshirt junior right-hander Lliam Grubbs, bringing home sophomore third baseman Max Viera. This made it 4-1, a lead the Huskies didn’t surrender.
The Dukes (19-16, 6-6 CAA) return to Veterans Memorial Park on April 19 at 4 p.m. to take on Richmond. The Huskies (18-17-1, 4-8 CAA) head to Rhode Island April 20 at 3 p.m. to face Bryant.
Scoring Summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
NU (4 R 6 H 0 E) 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0
JMU (1 R 5 H 2 E) 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
