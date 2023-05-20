JMU baseball split its doubleheader against Georgia Southern on Friday, losing game one 10-6 before bouncing back with a 4-3 game two win.
In its final regular season series, JMU baseball fell to Georgia Southern in game one of its doubleheader on Friday, 10-6.
Here’s what you need to know:
Georgia Southern jumped on the board first and hung on to its lead for the remainder of the matchup. Redshirt junior outfielder Sam Blancato helped solidify the Eagles lead with a home run in the bottom of the second to put the Dukes in a 6-2 deficit.
The Dukes led in hits with 13 to the Eagles’ 10, but struggled to bring in runs. Sophomore outfielder Fenwick Trimble and graduate outfielder Jack Cone led for JMU with three hits a piece. Trimble now has 75 hits this season while Cone sits close behind with 65.
Sophomore pitcher Todd Mozoki started on the mound for the Dukes. Mozoki was relieved by redshirt junior Donovan Burke after two innings. Mozoki gave up five hits, six runs and tallied two strikeouts.
JMU baseball tied its series with Georgia Southern at one win apiece in game two of its double header Friday night, 4-3.
Here’s what you need to know:
The Dukes started their lead off in the top of the first after sophomore infielder Fenwick Trimble tripled to right field, then was able to secure the 1-0 start for JMU after he ran home on a passed ball. The Eagles managed to tie the game in the bottom of the third after senior infielder Jesse Sherrill singled to right field, allowing redshirt sophomore J.C. Preacher to score.
JMU scored twice more in the fourth inning, answering the Eagles’ tie. Redshirt junior infielder Mason Dunnaway scored off a single hit by freshman infielder Mike Mancini, then Trimble scored his second run of the day after sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone advanced him home off a single hit to shortstop.
Georgia Southern continued to try and break down the Dukes lead. Junior infielder Jarrett Brown flied out at center field but redshirt junior outfielder Sam Blancato still put another run on the board for the Eagles in the bottom of the fourth, bringing the score to 3-2.
The Dukes scored their final run in the top of the sixth when sophomore outfielder Ryan Dooley singled down center field, allowing redshirt senior utility player Trevon Dabney to advance home. In the bottom of the seventh,Sherrill grounded out at second base, allowing senior catcher Kyler Hultgren to score the final run of the game for Georgia Southern.
The Dukes (30-22, 15-12 Sun Belt) and Eagles (26-28, 15-14 Sun Belt) will gear up to play game three of their conference series on Saturday at 2 p.m. to see who will take the weekend overall.