The Diamond Dukes took the field for the first time since May to battle with No. 11 Florida State (FSU). JMU had a strong defensive start but late RBIs from the Seminoles put FSU over the top, and the home team won the series opener 4-1.
JMU graduate pitcher Justin Showalter and FSU redshirt sophomore pitcher Parker Messick battled on the mound, with the two pitching through the sixth inning. It was a low-scoring game throughout — Showalter and Messick finished with two and 11 strikeouts, respectively.
JMU redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider scored the first home run of the season, sending a fastball over the wall at the top of the second inning to give JMU a 1-0 lead. FSU wasted no time taking the lead: back-to-back home runs by freshman third baseman Brett Roberts and freshman leftfield James Tibbs made it 2-1.
The Seminoles added two more runs in the sixth inning, expanding their lead to 4-1. Although the Dukes had the tying run at bat in the eighth, two strikeouts sealed the victory for Florida State.
JMU takes on FSU in the second game of the series Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
