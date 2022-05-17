COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — After a ninth inning loss to then-No. 25 Maryland on April 13, the Diamond Dukes traveled to Bob Turtle Smith Stadium for the second game of the home-and-home series to close out their road slate.
But unlike the first meeting, the Dukes couldn’t contain the now-No. 20 Terrapins and dropped their fourth straight game, 12-2.
“I thought we hit some balls hard today,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said, “but they hit much harder [and] out of the park.”
Unlike the first meeting, the Terrapins quickly got on the board. Nearly every Maryland score was a solo shot, despite the team’s recent diversion to playing small ball.
The Dukes reached base early, but as the game went on, it became harder to get anything past the defense. However, the biggest flaw in JMU’s game was the slow start on the mound. Redshirt sophomore pitcher CJ Czerwinski put up four strikeouts through four innings but it was a continuous struggle to withstand Maryland’s offense.
Freshman designated hitter Ryan Dooley brought the Dukes within one with a two-run homer right along the foul line. It was enough to energize Maryland’s offense, as the Terrapins scored at least one run in each of the next three innings.
“I knew when I was looking, I got my pitch,” Dooley said. “It gives me more opportunities to look over what pitches are doing for me.”
JMU remained stagnant offensively as the game went on, unable to find a way on base. By the bottom of the sixth, Maryland catapulted to an 11-2 lead after scoring five runs — three with no outs.
Ikenberry rotated the bullpen each inning, but the Terrapins’ hot streak rolled on offensively.
“I think it was good to get some guys some work in different positions,” Ikenbery said. “I thought CJ [Czerwinski] didn't pitch very well … really more importantly getting [redshirt sophomore pitcher] Matt Kleinfelter out there [as well].”
Despite the scoreboard, redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway continued his hot streak, earning his fifth straight game with a hit — three of which with two or more.
“Everybody that they brought out, they just kept us off balance and we couldn't really get any momentum,” Dunaway said. “They located the ball a lot of times [and] hit the ball very well.”
The Dukes finish their road trip 3-7, dropping to 26-24 (11-9 CAA). Maryland improves to 42-10 (16-5 Big 10) — tying the program’s all-time win record in a single season and breaking the program’s record for most home wins in a single season.
Both teams close out the season with a three-game series. JMU heads home to face UNCW and Maryland takes on Purdue.
Scoring summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
JMU (2,5,1) 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Maryland (12,12,2) 1 0 2 2 1 5 0 1 X
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.