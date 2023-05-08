The Diamond Dukes defeated the Thundering Herd 8-4 en route to their third series sweep this season and the second sweep in JMU’s last three conference series. The Dukes moved to 27-20 (12-10 Sun Belt) with the win while Marshall dropped to 16-29 (5-19).
Here's what you need to know:
The Dukes started the game with back-to-back RBI singles by freshman second baseman Mike Mancini and graduate left fielder Trevon Dabney, which scored redshirt junior shortstop Mason Dunaway and sophomore right fielder Fenwick Trimble.
Marshall followed this up with three unanswered runs across the first two innings. A sacrifice fly by fifth-year first baseman Daniel Carinci plated fifth-year center fielder Luke Edwards, followed by a triple by senior second baseman Kebler Peralta which drove in a run.
Finally, a single by sophomore third baseman Eddie Leon brought Peralta home. Dabney drove Trimble home again after grounding out to shortstop, tying the game at 3-3 after three.
No team scored again until a solo shot by Trimble in the ninth, starting a five-run inning for the Dukes. This was followed by a double from sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone, which brought around Dabney and Mancini; a triple from graduate pinch hitter Jaylon Lee, which brought home Schiavone; and a sacrifice fly from third baseman Coleman Calabrese that plated Lee, extending the Dukes’ lead to 8-3.
JMU returns home for the Royal Rivalry against Old Dominion; the first game of the series is Friday at 6 p.m. Marshall stays home for a midweek matchup with Ohio on Tuesday at 3 p.m.