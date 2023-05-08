Trevon Dabney

Graduate left fielder Trevon Dabney runs the bases during JMU's 19-5 win over VCU on March 8. Dabney earned two RBIs in the Dukes' 8-4 win over Marshall on Sunday.

The Diamond Dukes defeated the Thundering Herd 8-4 en route to their third series sweep this season and the second sweep in JMU’s last three conference series. The Dukes moved to 27-20 (12-10 Sun Belt) with the win while Marshall dropped to 16-29 (5-19).

Here's what you need to know:

  • The Dukes started the game with back-to-back RBI singles by freshman second baseman Mike Mancini and graduate left fielder Trevon Dabney, which scored redshirt junior shortstop Mason Dunaway and sophomore right fielder Fenwick Trimble.

  • Marshall followed this up with three unanswered runs across the first two innings. A sacrifice fly by fifth-year first baseman Daniel Carinci plated fifth-year center fielder Luke Edwards, followed by a triple by senior second baseman Kebler Peralta which drove in a run.

  • Finally, a single by sophomore third baseman Eddie Leon brought Peralta home. Dabney drove Trimble home again after grounding out to shortstop, tying the game at 3-3 after three.

  • No team scored again until a solo shot by Trimble in the ninth, starting a five-run inning for the Dukes. This was followed by a double from sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone, which brought around Dabney and Mancini; a triple from graduate pinch hitter Jaylon Lee, which brought home Schiavone; and a sacrifice fly from third baseman Coleman Calabrese that plated Lee, extending the Dukes’ lead to 8-3.

JMU returns home for the Royal Rivalry against Old Dominion; the first game of the series is Friday at 6 p.m. Marshall stays home for a midweek matchup with Ohio on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

