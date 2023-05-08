No. 6 and No. 1-seeded JMU lacrosse falls to No. 8 and No. 2-seeded Florida in the American Athletic Conference Championship, 9-8 on Saturday. This was the Dukes' first loss since Feb. 11 against UNC Chapel Hill and their 17-game win streak was snapped. They are now awaiting Sunday's selection show to determine their opponent in the NCAA playoffs.