In the second game of its home-and-home series, JMU baseball beat VMI, 9-3, in Lexington, Virginia, to sweep the matchups.
JMU’s offensive output almost mirrored that of the first game March 7, with the Dukes once again scoring nine runs. This time, though, VMI scored only three runs off four hits after notching four runs on six hits in the first matchup.
But the game was still tied heading into the eighth inning. JMU led most of the way, opening up the scoring with an unearned run in the first before expanding its lead with a RBI single from sophomore designated hitter Fenwick Trimble and a RBI double from redshirt junior shortstop Mason Dunaway. The Dukes led 3-0 entering the sixth.
VMI closed the deficit with three runs in the seventh to tie the game in the eighth. The Keydets’ lead didn’t last long — the Dukes took it back with a home run from redshirt senior left fielder Dabney and sealed their victory with an RBI single from redshirt senior Kyle Novak and an RBI double from redshirt junior third baseman Jacob Steinberg.
JMU heads back home to play its first Sun Belt opponent, Coastal Carolina, in a three-game series starting Friday at 4 p.m. VMI stays home for a three-game swing against Norfolk State, starting the same day at 5 p.m.