JMU baseball defeated VCU, 19-5, on a sunny Wednesday in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The Dukes have played their last 10 games at home, going 8-2.
The pitching rotation for JMU started off with redshirt junior CJ Czerwinski on the plate, where he tied his career high of pitching six innings while striking out a career high of six batters, bringing his season ERA to 4.09.
Having not played last year and despite this being his third appearance on the plate, JMU redshirt freshman Tyler Muscar got himself one strikeout in the seventh, a season and career high.
Early in the first inning, graduate designated hitter Jack Cone hit his first home run of the season against VCU sophomore left-handed pitcher Jack Goleski. The first inning ended with JMU up 3-2. The Dukes held VCU at 2 runs until the sixth inning.
Sophomore left-fielder Fenwick Trimble hit a home run in the seventh, making him the team's leader at six so far this season.
The Dukes were stopped from scoring in the seventh, and between the eighth and ninth innings, VCU’s defense seemed to pull it together while only allowing one hit. But JMU gave up no runs or hits within that time frame, holding on to win, 19-5.
JMU (8-3) next travels to USC Upstate on Friday, March 10 at 4 p.m. for a three-game weekend series, while VCU (3-10) next plays Cornell on the same day at 3 p.m. for a three-game series.