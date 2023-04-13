JMU baseball defeated Radford 9-3 Wednesday, improving to 10-0 in midweek games this season and 20-12 (5-5 Sun Belt).
Here’s what you need to know:
Radford scored all three of its runs in the first three innings, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the second before the Dukes scored four runs in the bottom to take a lead they never relinquished.
Sophomore designated hitter Coleman Calabrese led the Dukes in RBIs with three, tying his career high, which was set March 8 against VCU and matched April 6 against Georgia State.
The Highlanders were led by first-year head coach and former JMU assistant Alex Guerra, who faced the Dukes in Veterans Memorial Park for the first time since leaving the program.
Up next, the Dukes will face Southern Miss (19-12, 7-5 Sun Belt) in a three-game series, starting Friday at 7 p.m.