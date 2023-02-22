JMU baseball picked up its first win of the year Tuesday, downing in-state foe George Mason for the team's first midweek and home game. Behind a four-run first inning, the Dukes made quick work of the Patriots, winning 10-2.
Dukes’ redshirt sophomore outfielder Grant Painter tripled in the first, scoring freshman infielder Mike Mancini and sophomore infielder Fenwick Trimble. Earlier in the inning, Trimble singled to score graduate pitcher Jack Cone while redshirt junior infielder Mason Dunaway scored on a double play.
JMU picked up two more runs in the third with a home run from graduate outfielder Trevon Dabney. Redshirt junior infielder Jacob Steinberg also had a two-run home run in the sixth. Steinberg picked up run No. 10, too, scoring Dabney on a single.
The Patriots scored two runs, both unearned, in the ninth inning. George Mason used six pitchers in the loss, with freshman Connor Knox allowing five hits and four runs in two innings pitched.
Cone tossed four innings in the win, striking out four and walking none. Redshirt junior pitcher CJ Czerwinski notched three strikeouts in his three innings pitched in relief.
The Dukes improve to 1-3 and host Cornell for a three-game series starting Friday at 3 p.m. George Mason falls to 2-2 and heads to Lexington, South Carolina, for a three-game series with South Dakota State at the same time and date.