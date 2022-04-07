JMU won big over VMI on Wednesday for the second time this season, 12-2. The first matchup came on March 1 in Harrisonburg, in which JMU destroyed VMI 28-4.
Redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter had a career day Wednesday. He put the Dukes on the board early as he blasted a two-run shot to right center in the top of the first. DeLauter cashed in with his second home run of the day in the third inning. The solo shot extended the Diamond Dukes’ lead to 3-0.
Redshirt junior Travis Reifsnider, who manned the backstop for JMU on Wednesday, followed DeLauter’s second home run of the day with an RBI single to right field to score freshman outfielder Fenwick Trimble.
Redshirt sophomore CJ Czerwinski started on the mound for JMU. Czerwinski went two and two-thirds innings, surrendering two runs on four hits. VMI’s only two runs came off Czerwinski in the bottom of the third inning. An RBI single from redshirt junior outfielder Will Knight brought home VMI's first run of the day. Redshirt sophomore infielder Zac Morris added another as he singled to bring home Knight.
In innings 4-6, JMU added eight more runs. DeLauter continued his monster day with a bases-loaded double to add three more runs in the fourth. Reifsnider logged his fourth RBI as he homered over the right-field wall to make JMU’s lead 12-2 in the sixth.
JMU improves to 17-11 on the season while VMI falls to 9-20. JMU will next travel to the College of Charleston from April 8-10 for a three-game series. VMI looks to bounce back as they hit the road to face Samford for a three-game series also on April 8-10.
Scoring summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
JMU (R 12, H 9, E 0) 2 0 2 3 1 4 0 0 0
VMI (R 2, H 7, E 1) 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0
