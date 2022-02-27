JMU completed a three-game sweep of Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday. The Dukes’ offense couldn’t be stopped as they crushed the Knights 15-5 on a career day for redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney.
Both teams came out the gates swinging, both putting one over the fence in the first frame. Sophomore Joe Vogatsky made quick work of the first two Fairleigh Dickinson batters, but Fairleigh Dickinson sophomore Joan Sosa drove one over the left-field fence for the first run of the game.
The Knights couldn’t hold their lead for long as Dabney crushed a solo shot to left field to tie the game 1-1. Dabney’s homer was his first since his freshman year.
“It was a good feeling,” Dabney said. “I was feeling it before the game. I was seeing the ball well all weekend, and it's just about putting the bat on the ball.”
Both pitchers bounced back in the second. An error by Dabney at third allowed a runner to reach second base. Vogatsky followed that with a hit-by-pitch to put two Knights on. Vogotsky bounced back and kept the Knights off the board. FDU sophomore pitcher Jude Baxt had a cleaner bottom of the second as he retired the Dukes, keeping the game tied 1-1.
Vogatsky kept Fairleigh Dickinson off the board in the top of the third. After allowing a lead-off single, the righty used a quick move to pick off the runner at first. Vogatsky surrendered another single to sophomore infielder TJ Werner, but he worked a flyout and groundout to end the top of the third.
“[Vogatsky] didn't have his best game, didn't have his best stuff, but he battled for five innings,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said.
JMU’s bats stayed hot in the bottom of the third. On the inning’s first pitch, redshirt junior catcher Jensen Lapoint put the Dukes up one with a solo homer to left for his first hit of the season. After a walk and stolen base by Dabney and a DeLauter ground ball, JMU added another run as Dabney scored on a fielding error by the Knights’ first baseman. JMU took a 3-1 lead into the fourth frame.
Vogatsky had his cleanest inning in the top of the fourth, sitting the Knights down 1-2-3 behind a strikeout and two ground balls. Then, JMU’s offense blew the game wide open in the fourth.
A walk from redshirt junior Carson Bell followed by a double through the gap from redshirt sophomore Jacob Steinberg brought home JMU’s fourth run. The Dukes scored another run on an error by the Knights’ catcher and loaded the bases for Dabney. The redshirt junior continued his hot start with his second home run of the day — this one a grand slam. JMU ended up adding eight runs to their total and took an 11-1 lead into the fifth.
Fairleigh Dickinson tacked on two runs of its own in the fifth. A hit by pitch from Vogatsky put a runner on, who was brought home on a Werner sacrifice fly. A double down the left-field line from Sosa gave the Knights their third run of the game, making it 11-3.
“I made some mistakes, but they played great defense behind me,” Vogatsky said. “I appreciate the defense, and I just leaned on them today.”
JMU added another run in the bottom of the fifth behind a double from redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway and a DeLauter single.
Redshirt sophomore CJ Czerwinski was on the mound for JMU in the eighth. Czerwinski had a rough outing, surrendering two runs and only getting two outs. Graduate Anthony Piccolino closed the inning for the Dukes, keeping the lead at 14-5. JMU added another run in the bottom of the eighth after a bases-loaded hit by pitch and took a 15-5 lead into the final frame — the final score.
“I think it was good how our guys played offense early,” Ikenberry said. “Dabney had an awesome day. I tip my cap to the bullpen … We wanted to get as many guys in as we could, and I think that's important with how many games we're gonna play over the next couple weeks.”
JMU improves to 4-3 on the season, while Fairleigh Dickinson drops to 1-6. JMU looks to stay hot Tuesday at home at 3 p.m. when it faces VMI. Fairleigh Dickinson looks to bounce back Wednesday when it battles Albany at home at 2 p.m.
