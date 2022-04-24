JMU baseball has been rolling recently, and it continued Sunday.
The Dukes came into Sunday's series finale with William & Mary looking for the three-game sweep, and they did just that, dominating the Tribe in a 10-3 victory. JMU is on a four-game win streak and has won six out of its last eight.
“We ride on momentum, so we always gotta have it up,” redshirt junior outfielder Carson Bell said.
JMU’s offense was shot out of a cannon to start the series finale Sunday. After a quick top of the first from sophomore pitcher Ryan Murphy, redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney smoked a solo home run on the second pitch he saw. JMU quickly added to its lead just four batters later when Bell hit an opposite-field three-run homer to push JMU’s lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the first.
“Yesterday I struck out in a big situation — bases loaded — so coach Ike challenged me to get it done today,” Bell said. “I got a pitch I could drive and got it up in left and over the fence.”
JMU’s offense continued to dominate William & Mary’s pitching. An error on William & Mary senior third baseman Cole Ragone on a ground ball by redshirt sophomore shortstop Mason Dunaway with runners on second and third plated a run for the Dukes. JMU piled it on in the bottom of the third as freshman catcher Jason Schiavone doubled to center field to extend JMU’s lead 7-1. Redshirt junior second baseman Nick Zona capped off the Dukes’ second four-run frame of the day with an RBI single to left to score Schiavone from second.
After three strong frames to open the day, Murphy labored on the mound a bit in the top of the fourth. With runners on second and third, William & Mary designated hitter Lucas Carmichael singled to left field to plate both runners. Murphy collected himself and finished with five strong innings for the Dukes.
“It makes it a lot easier to pitch when you’re up six,” Murphy said. “It's a lot less stressful when a runner gets on base compared to when you’re only up one.”
The Dukes seemed to capitalize on every opportunity they were presented with throughout the day. In the bottom of the fourth inning, JMU had runners on second and third with Dunaway up to bat. Junior W&M pitcher Tom Mayer tossed a wild pitch, in which redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak scored from third. However, when trying to throw Novak out at home, the W&M catcher committed a throwing error, allowing freshman outfielder Fenwick Trimble to score after advancing to third on the initial wild pitch. JMU took a 10-3 lead to the fifth.
Graduate left-handed pitcher Anthony Piccolino made his first appearance for JMU in five days after a rough outing against Richmond. He bounced back in a big way for JMU on Sunday, Ikenberry said.
“We thought Anthony was a real good matchup for them after facing them the first two days and he proved that today,” Ikenberry said.
Pitching three scoreless innings in relief of Murphy, Piccolino surrendered four hits and two walks on 41 pitches.
The Dukes did their damage early Sunday with all 10 of their runs coming in the first four frames. JMU improves to 23-17 (9-6) on the year, while William & Mary falls to 17-19 (7-8). The Dukes will travel to Virginia Tech on April 27 for a 6 p.m. start. W&M hits the road for a matchup against VCU on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Scoring summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
W&M (R 3, H 11, E 2) 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
JMU (R 10, H 9, E 1) 4 0 4 2 0 0 0 0 X
