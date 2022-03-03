JMU hit the road Wednesday for an in-state matchup against Richmond. After an 0-3 start, JMU came into the game winners of five straight. The Dukes continued their winning streak with a 9-2 victory over the Spiders.
The first five innings saw a pitchers duel with only one combined run scored. It came in the first inning when Richmond pounced on JMU’s sophomore pitcher Ryan Murphy. A single followed by an RBI double from freshman infielder Jake Elbeery gave Richmond a 1-0 lead.
No runs were scored by either side until the sixth, when each team brought one home. JMU scratched its first run across behind a sacrifice fly from redshirt sophomore Mason Dunaway. Richmond quickly regained the lead after a JMU wild pitch brought a runner home.
The seventh inning was the offensive explosion for the Diamond Dukes. Redshirt sophomore Chase DeLauter blasted a two-run homer to right center to give JMU its first lead. Two batters later, redshirt junior Kyle Novak hit a solo shot for the second home run of the inning. A walk followed by an RBI double from redshirt sophomore Jacob Steinberg brought home JMU’s fifth run. JMU wasn’t done, however, as Dunaway clobbered the Dukes’ third home run of the inning, topping off a six-run seventh inning.
JMU tacked on two more runs in the eighth after redshirt junior Trevon Dabney scored on a Richmond passed ball. A sacrifice fly from Novak scored DeLauter and extended the JMU lead to 9-2. Redshirt junior Lliam Grubbs came in as the closer JMU, closing out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
JMU improves to 6-3 on the year, while Richmond drops to 6-2. JMU will host Quinnipiac for a three-game series beginning Friday at 3 p.m. Richmond plays Rutgers at home Saturday at 1 p.m.
