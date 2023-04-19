JMU baseball fell to Maryland 19-12 on Wednesday night in a high scoring affair that produced 31 total runs, the most in any JMU game this season.
Here’s what you need to know:
Maryland wasted no time heating up in the batter’s box tallying six runs in the first inning. The Terrapins would later replicate their first inning efforts in the bottom of the seventh, plating another six runs.
The Dukes had 10 hits to produce their 12 runs. Sophomore outfielder Fenwick Trimble kickstarted the scoring for the Dukes, knocking a two-RBI double out to center field in the top of the first.
Sophomore center fielder Elijah Lambros led in hitting for the Terrapins. He racked up 5 RBIs and knocked out two home runs.
The loss for the Dukes snapped their midweek 10-0 record this season. JMU now sits with a record of 10-1 in midweek games and 20-16 overall. (5-8 Sun Belt).
On deck, JMU will host the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana (26-12,10-5 Sun Belt) at home for a three-game series. The first pitch is set for Friday at 6 p.m.